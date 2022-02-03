Daily Horoscope for Thursday, February 3, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: If you want to change the job, it would be good from the financial point of view and may boost your bank balance. Those running businesses will enter into new profitable deals.

Taurus: At work, you will be able to cope with the pressure. Trading in the stock market will bring you more profit today. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Gemini: Financial matters may cause stress. You may feel you are being ignored at your workplace. Chances are that a wrong or rushed decision could lead to a major loss.

Cancer: You are on the right track to success. There might be some changes in your job or opportunities of going abroad. Gather more information today; you will find it useful later.

Leo: Pending projects or agreements could be finalised now. Be diplomatic in your interactions and don’t waste time arguing. Focus on finding ways to proceed with your plans if you run into resistance.

Virgo: You will react somewhat positively today but chances of negativity in your attitude will be more while working on projects at your workplace. Students will perform better.

Libra: You will make new friends today by visiting some function or social activity. There will be gains through relatives. At the workplace, you will strike the right note.

Scorpio: You are in the eye of the whirlwind. Your social life is packed with outings and visits. There will be growth and new spiritual bonds. Stay in the good books of your bosses at the workplace.

Sagittarius: Farmers will reap the benefits of hard work. Your projects, plans and hopes are supported with enthusiasm by like-minded people who wish you well.

Capricorn: Rising inflations in raw materials may gain more profit in business. Meetings with foreign clients will be successful. You may be in a contemplative mood about enhancing your financial security

Aquarius: It will be a passion-filled day. Confidence in handling problems will help you in business. Political help will make your projects a success. There will be marriage proposals galore.

Pisces: Legal and foreign matters must be handled tactfully. You handle the public effectively and are strong in organisational work. Health may need attention.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 07:00 AM IST