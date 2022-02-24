Daily Horoscope for Thursday, February 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Social works and charity deeds shall keep you engaged keeping you off from the mainstream profession. Students have to work hard to achieve success.

Taurus: Opportunities related to rewards, recognition, offers and promotions may surround you. Your social circle would expand at a high pace and you’ll have a chance to meet unusual and extraordinary people.

Gemini: Your never give up attitude will let you overcome all the hurdles coming in your path. Financial conditions will remain stable.

Cancer: In the morning hasty decision is not advisable today. Avoid borrowing at any cost. If you are into agricultural production, keep an eye on your products, as there could be a theft of the same.

Leo: You will be inventive and even may make some brilliant innovation or improvement suggestions. You may get some good contracts for your business and this will boost your enthusiasm.

Virgo: Some tensions might change your mood and you may become restless. If possible listen to the views of your partner before reacting otherwise it may lead to misunderstandings.

Libra: You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. In offices, your smartness and charm are going to impress others. Try to reduce negative vibrations at your home this will reduce quarrels.

Scorpio: The process of getting closer to your true self will involve some restructuring of your attitudes and thinking processes. The ways you communicate with others are being overhauled, refined, and redefined.

Sagittarius: People in the social sector may try to dominate you and bring hurdles in your projects, this will give rise to your temper and chances of clashes/ quarrels are likely. Avoid short tours today.

Capricorn: Today make use of opportunities. You will kill two birds with one stone. You will be in an optimistic mood. Today is also good time to do something that is intellectually stimulating.

Aquarius: Be careful, too much self-confidence might push you to assess the risks wrongly on the business front. You might experience some problems with your friends regarding money you would like to get back.

Pisces: A practical approach will allow you to make the most of career opportunities. A romantic relationship will be good. Students aiming for higher education will find success.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 07:00 AM IST