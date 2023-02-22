Daily Horoscope for Thursday, February 23, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Follow us on

ARIES

Today is the day to focus on studies and career

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication

Career: People in fields like education / automobile /publication/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Family life will be disturbed

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain /communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / family needs/ communication

Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ hardware will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Happy day with your family and children is expected

Health: Some people may suffer from throat infection/ear problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day to focus study/ do household repair activities

Finance: Money is supposed to get stuck/waste so spend wisely

Career: People in fields like finance /communication/ publication will get success.

Domestic & love life: house / vehicle repairing is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure

Finance: Expenses for health / travel / entertainment/ communication items are indicated

Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / literature /communication will get success

Domestic & love life: Long journey / hospitalization /isolation of family member is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain/ ear /feet /eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get maturity of your investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/medical treatment. Foreign funds expected

Career: People in fields like finance / communication /consultants will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Purchase of property/vehicle/books is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on your career. You will not depend on others

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication / health/personality

Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you can balance family time and work time

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education/business/office work/career

Career: People in fields like finance co./tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited. Job transfer/ business travel is indicated

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Problems in higher education/travel is indicated

Finance: expenses on education /travel / premiums are indicated.

Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or his ill health is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough /body pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle/loss. Some may get insurance maturity

Finance: Expect expenditure for loan / insurance premium/ business

Career: People in fields like consultant / literature / publication / speaker will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study /travel/gain in business

Finance: Expenses for education /business/spouse / travel are indicated

Career: People in fields like doctor /speaker/communication/publication/ medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married people may face dispute with spouse

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly. Damage / injury is indicated

Finance: Think twice before helping anyone financially, as money may get stuck

Career: People in fields like occult science/cyber security / call centers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/ family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / business activity/ spouse

Finance: Expenses on business/children/education /entertainment is indicated.

Career: People in fields like sports/education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationship can tie their knot. Married couples can enjoy romantic date

Health: Some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

