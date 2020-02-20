Daily Horoscope for Thursday, February 20, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will form new friendships with worthy people and your opponents will be totally vanquished. You may get honoured for meritorious deeds.</p>.<p>Be attentive at work. You are likely to commit mistakes at work today which your seniors may notice. Be careful while doing online transactions.</p>.<p>With hard work and a little patience you would be able to control financial crises and commitments. You will attain peace of mind. Travelling is on the cards.</p>.<p>Expenses may mount and health needs attention too. Getting emotional or sensitive over a certain issue may make things difficult for you. Avoid being judgemental towards others.</p>.<p>Health will get better and you will maintain a healthy lifestyle and all the health problems will take a backseat. On the work front, you may get elevation with the power of authority.</p>.<p>You may find yourself stuck in circumstances or situations which are uncomfortable. Be very careful while making decisions about personal and professional life.</p>.<p>Happiness on the home front is on the cards. Financial inflow will be thick and fast. If you are involved in any legal disputes, it will be settled in your favour.</p>.<p>In business or career things will not happen easily but do not give up as you will achieve success eventually.Your partner will support your ideas and future plans.</p>.<p>You need to focus on what truly makes you happy and not disperse your energies in different directions. Seeking happiness should be your ultimate goal.</p>.<p>Work with full dedication to improve your prospects. Opportunities to buy or sell real estate for financial gain may present themselves. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>Increasing work pressures could create some stressful moments. It is advisable to prepare yourself before attending an important meeting.</p>.<p>Diplomacy will smooth the path. Your spouse will be impressed with your romantic attitude. Small injuries are likely. Be carefulwhile on the wheels. Take care of your health also.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>