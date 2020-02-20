Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, February 20, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will form new friendships with worthy people and your opponents will be totally vanquished. You may get honoured for meritorious deeds.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be attentive at work. You are likely to commit mistakes at work today which your seniors may notice. Be careful while doing online transactions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With hard work and a little patience you would be able to control financial crises and commitments. You will attain peace of mind. Travelling is on the cards.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Expenses may mount and health needs attention too. Getting emotional or sensitive over a certain issue may make things difficult for you. Avoid being judgemental towards others.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Health will get better and you will maintain a healthy lifestyle and all the health problems will take a backseat. On the work front, you may get elevation with the power of authority.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You may find yourself stuck in circumstances or situations which are uncomfortable. Be very careful while making decisions about personal and professional life.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Happiness on the home front is on the cards. Financial inflow will be thick and fast. If you are involved in any legal disputes, it will be settled in your favour.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

In business or career things will not happen easily but do not give up as you will achieve success eventually.Your partner will support your ideas and future plans.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You need to focus on what truly makes you happy and not disperse your energies in different directions. Seeking happiness should be your ultimate goal.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Work with full dedication to improve your prospects. Opportunities to buy or sell real estate for financial gain may present themselves. Romance is in the air.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Increasing work pressures could create some stressful moments. It is advisable to prepare yourself before attending an important meeting.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Diplomacy will smooth the path. Your spouse will be impressed with your romantic attitude. Small injuries are likely. Be carefulwhile on the wheels. Take care of your health also.

