Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 9, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You are generous, determined and independent. Your social quotient will see an upsurge. You are standing rock solid when everyone else is flapping. Family life will be full of happy moments.

Taurus: Watch out for false reports at the workplace. There will be additional responsibility on the work front. Do not over push yourself or become tense; work steadily.

Gemini: Try out something creative. Take good care of your health. Good news for the unemployed. Family life will be peaceful. Your life partner will be in an accommodating mood.

Cancer: This is a good time to initiate action on personal projects. There may be positive news. Several issues can be resolved at the business front. Give time to your life partner.

Leo: Investing and trading in stocks will be beneficial. Today is your day as your plans are will succeed. The will be opportunities galore in business. Spend time with your family members.

Virgo: You can now expect growth from your business. There will be stability there in politics and jobs. Your finances will see a boost.

Libra: You display affection but demand a demonstration of love and romance from your partner. Why hurt others when you can avoid it ease? Today, you will be popular in politics.

Scorpio: Stress and tension will fade away. Focus on creating happy situations at home. You will make wise decisions today. There will be romance-filled moments with your life partner.

Sagittarius: Support from subordinates will help you complete your tasks in time. Seniors will appreciate your work. Those in the politics and social sector will do well today. Romance is in the air.

Capricorn: Beware of opposition, enemies as they are going to trap you. It will be better to focus more on important work to avoid discrepancies. Domestic life may also bring some problems today.

Aquarius: Do not let your ego affect your domestic life; ego issues will only lead to conflicts and this must be avoided today. Those in the sports sector must take care of their injuries.

Pisces: Dealers from your sector will help you succeed in your plans. Demands for your products will increase. Hence, a price revision can bring you more profits. Those in the cosmetic and modelling sectors will get new platforms for their business and career.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 07:00 AM IST