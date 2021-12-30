Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 30, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You like to be in command and be the dominant person in a room full of people. But you have been focusing single-mindedly on work and are now on the verge of exhaustion.

Taurus: Trading in the stock market will be beneficial. In business and politics, you will be able to clear previous misunderstandings and build new relations, which will help you in future.

Gemini: You may be bored of your current routine and could be looking for ways to widen your horizons. Accidental benefits are indicated.

Cancer: It is difficult to make plans because your partner/spouse does not see things the same way. You need to sort this out first. Put your goals on hold and take time off work to discuss matters that have been troubling you.

Leo: You are struggling in arranging finances for your domestic needs. The time is not in your favour and you are going into some kind of depression. Pray to Lord Ganesha today, it might bring some solution.

Virgo: Those in retail and trading will gain good profits today. Travelling is likely. There might be little mismanagement at home due to which you will be disturbed.

Libra: You might be confused in performing your work as you are new to it but you still need to clarify your doubts. There will be work pressure on the domestic front today. Travelling will be hectic.

Scorpio: Progress is on the cards. You will decide your goals and start working on them as you want to climb the hill pretty fast. But it is advisable to seek the advice of an experienced person from the field.

Sagittarius: Scholarships and academic benefits shall come easily. Success could be attained by hard work and determination. You may go out to watch a movie with your family.

Capricorn: Today, you would do well to avoid any tough situation. Your trustworthiness will be highly appreciated. A short business trip is likely for some. Those in the agriculture sector will do well.

Aquarius: You need to make plans carefully as both expenses and responsibilities go up today. There will be challenges in the political and social sectors. Take care of your health.

Pisces: A strong image and a successful persona are what you want to project, especially to those who look up to you. Social interactions will help in resolving your pending legal litigation.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 07:00 AM IST