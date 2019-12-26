Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 26, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Expect good news at the workplace. Students will have a successful day. Take care of your parents and their needs. Journalists may find some extraordinary story to do.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will be popular among friends. A short business trip is likely for some. There will be a success in business. Litigation may end in a compromise. Be careful while driving.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your personality and spirit both will beam positivity. Your jovial mood will impress everyone around you. There will be stability in politics and social work.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may find it difficult while dealing with the opposite sex. You will be admired for your advisory skills. Avoid making career decisions as you are likely to get wrong today.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Try to make cordial relations with your colleagues and seniors as a healthy environment will increase your creativity and you will perform better. Health and wealth both show an upward trend.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Don’t be into emotional pressures while making decisions. Health may get in trouble, take proper precautions in order to avoid major health problems.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

If you are planning to start a new business then newly formed contacts will be helpful to you. Those in the agriculture sector will earn profits. Romance is in the air.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Complete your important commitments as early as possible. Don't delay decision making in terms of business. Your incomplete projects may get complete on time.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may meet your childhood friends. Take advice from your parents if you are feeling stuck or helpless over an issue. This will be one of the best days in terms of romance.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Though you are workaholic person, you will not get proper results of your efforts and you might get upset because of this. Trading is not advisable today.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will find success in the political and social front. Even your ideas will be highly valuable for your party members for future elections. Legal matters may get solved soon.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Singles may find their partner. Try to complete any pending tasks in business. A few short trips are on the cards.

