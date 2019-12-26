Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 26, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Expect good news at the workplace. Students will have a successful day. Take care of your parents and their needs. Journalists may find some extraordinary story to do.</p>.<p>You will be popular among friends. A short business trip is likely for some. There will be a success in business. Litigation may end in a compromise. Be careful while driving.</p>.<p>Your personality and spirit both will beam positivity. Your jovial mood will impress everyone around you. There will be stability in politics and social work.</p>.<p>You may find it difficult while dealing with the opposite sex. You will be admired for your advisory skills. Avoid making career decisions as you are likely to get wrong today.</p>.<p>Try to make cordial relations with your colleagues and seniors as a healthy environment will increase your creativity and you will perform better. Health and wealth both show an upward trend.</p>.<p>Don’t be into emotional pressures while making decisions. Health may get in trouble, take proper precautions in order to avoid major health problems.</p>.<p>If you are planning to start a new business then newly formed contacts will be helpful to you. Those in the agriculture sector will earn profits. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>Complete your important commitments as early as possible. Don't delay decision making in terms of business. Your incomplete projects may get complete on time.</p>.<p>You may meet your childhood friends. Take advice from your parents if you are feeling stuck or helpless over an issue. This will be one of the best days in terms of romance.</p>.<p>Though you are workaholic person, you will not get proper results of your efforts and you might get upset because of this. Trading is not advisable today.</p>.<p>You will find success in the political and social front. Even your ideas will be highly valuable for your party members for future elections. Legal matters may get solved soon.</p>.<p>Singles may find their partner. Try to complete any pending tasks in business. A few short trips are on the cards.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>