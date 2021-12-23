Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 23, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: A change in residence is likely. Misunderstanding with your life partner will be resolved. New ideas, stories will help writers. It is a good time to focus on business or career expansion.

Taurus: New job opportunities will come your way. Confusion will be cleared off. It will be easy to increase cash reserves and assets in the present scenario. Spending time with loved ones may be a priority.

Gemini: The good period has begun; you can either start a new business or strengthen the existing one. Don't only dream; let the dreams come true in your life. Luck is with you.

Cancer: There can be injuries due to an accident. Students should concentrate on their studies; those who have holidays going on, don’t waste it by doing nothing. Minor disagreements at home are possible.

Leo: Your daily routine might go haywire disturbed today. Minor conflicts with your spouse are likely. The real estate sector will face some difficulties.

Virgo: Today, make use of opportunities. You will kill two birds with one stone. You will be in an optimistic mood. Today is also a good time to do something that is intellectually stimulating.

Libra: You have a quick, keen mind with educational and literary interests. You can obtain a prized allocation jointly with others.

Scorpio: You will get the desired success and profit in your field of work or business. Your financial position will be average as you will earn the requisite amount of money.

Sagittarius: You will go out of your way to strengthen the ties of affection. Your partner has supported you through all the troubles in the past. There will be a rise in income.

Capricorn: Constant interruptions and distractions could make you irritable and short-tempered. Students have to prove their intelligence by putting in effort in their studies.

Aquarius: You find yourself stuck with secret alliances and the history of the outcomes horrifies you. Confusion is in the air and you are falling prey to depression. Focus on your goals and believe in your actions.

Pisces: Some projects or documents you need to sanction, which are not in your principle. Those in the political and social sector avoid discussion on the selection of new committees for future elections.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 07:00 AM IST