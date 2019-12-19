Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 19, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Misunderstandings with your colleagues will get cleared. Your broad-minded attitude and your faith in God will help you overcome the hurdles. Recovery of debt is likely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Health will gradually improve. Problems with co-workers or associated are indicated in the workplace. There will be short term financial gains and domestic life will be normal.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Don't expect a big change or a sudden shift today. Find innovative ways to deal with situations at the workplace and business. Your tensions are likely to get released by tomorrow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today is a good period of growth in business. On the career front, you will achieve success. You will make money and progress. You may splurge recklessly on your partner/spouse.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance. At the workplace, you will get the much-needed support of your co-workers.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Be tactful when you find yourself in situations that may affect your personal relationships. You will take extra efforts to maintain peace and harmony at home and the workplace.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Most of your ambitious plans are likely to be executed. Your image will enhance and you will shine brighter with your achievements and success.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your rivals may try to harm you in each and every possible way, so try to be more concerned while dealing with personal or professional matters.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You have to be tactful while handling issues in your profession. Responsibility for work will increase in office. Spend time with your loved ones.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Spend time with your loved ones. Misunderstandings will get over at the workplace. You have to be practical and must keep transparency with your colleagues.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Business meetings will be productive and could lead to gains. An aggressive decision in your profession is going to help you. Don’t neglect your life partner's feelings.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You can enjoy sound health in combination with a contented mind. You will feel relaxed and free mentally. You will re-construct yourself into a more mature person.

