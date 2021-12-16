Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 16, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Important pending work must be completed before sunset. Family life will be fine but you may not get much free time for loved ones. Travel plans can be made.

Taurus: Many aspects of your life and work are calling for your attention and you don’t know which to take up first. Expenses will be mounting today but don’t worry, it will be for a short while.

Gemini: You have worries that will more than suffice to keep you busy. Keep your work and personal lives as separate as possible. Conflicts with your partner are likely.

Cancer: Support from your associates will help to finalise your assignments. Those in the construction and real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations or even a surge in responsibilities.

Leo: You are looking at providing comfort, security and protection for yourself and your loved ones. Issues related to court matters will get resolved with time. Students will do well today.

Virgo: Positive actions will help you overcome competition as work of enemies against you. You need to practice meditation to increase your concentration.

Libra: Participation in social activities can yield lucrative opportunities if you are alert enough to discover them. For those in the political and sports sector, making changes will bring you positive results.

Scorpio: Your helpful nature is going to take space in many people’s hearts. Don’t create a web of thinking in your mind that will disturb you. Try to remain relaxed. Your life partner will keep you happy.

Sagittarius: You might get disturbed at the workplace as things may not work as per your plans. You have to sacrifice some things to save your relationship with your business partner.

Capricorn: Seniors will consider your option and ideas for company projects as they will now feel that your view was right. Those in the retail business may start giving some discounts to boost their sales.

Aquarius: Today, is a good time for gains through creative writings and by utilising acquired knowledge in a special field. Your enemies can give you some troubles but you will be able to overcome them.

Pisces: Today, there are good chances of getting new contracts and a rise in income. You will be rewarded. Romantic relationships will be good. Your good foreplay will satisfy your partner.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 07:00 AM IST