Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Follow us on

Follow us on

ARIES

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business/job

Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products / luxurious items /education.

Career: people in automobile dealers/ architects/art classes will get success.

Domestic & love life: Throat infection / ill health of wife is indicated

Health: Diabetic people should avoid eating sweet.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day for entertainment/ enjoyment

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items /travel

Career: People in fields like art/ entertainment/ doctor /bank /travel /lodge / pub will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling/mother is indicated. Married people may have some family issues.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems / mental / physical stress

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ beauty products/children/travel

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports may get new opportunity.

Domestic & love life: Those expecting baby, will get good news today. Your kids will help in your work. You will get family support in your business.

Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day for Students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.

Finance: New opportunities and growth in business is indicated

Career: People in fields like automobile/ architect/artist will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may buy a vehicle. You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home. You will get family support

Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel/expenditure/enjoyment

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/travel /communication.

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment/architect will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey with family/ hospitalization of family members is indicated

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

Today is the day to enjoy/expenditure/travel/ entertainment/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/travel/ entertainment

Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art classes tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey/ tour with family is indicated

Health: People may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/skin disease

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

You must pay attention to your Physical fitness.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth /health

Career: Take expert advice in business as loss is indicated. Servicemen may take wrong decision. So don’t make hurry while taking decisions.

Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships. So avoid disputes.

Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the Day to study, travel, and romance, entertain.

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment.

Career: Job transfer/travel indicated. People in fields like art/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Married/ love life will be romantic

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

You may get your insurance claim or maturity/get stuck money back

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical treatment.

Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Non coperation from life partner/business partner is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ /entertainment/ wife

Career: people in arts, entertainment, sports will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party

Health: Overall health will be good, but while enjoying don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle

Career: People in fields like art classes/ interior decoration/architects/automobiles will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ chest problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Enjoyment /entertainment /party is indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / job / business

Career: Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs / entertainers will be benefited today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.

Health: Eye problems/throat pain/ back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red