Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 12, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have to specify your needs if you want to have a change in your position or work at the workplace to seniors. There are possibilities that you may gain a good profit from land deals today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Minor health problems can anytime turn bigger so consult a good doctor. Unexpected financial gains are likely today. Spat with your spouse is likely.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may be deciding to move your business to a new destination as you are facing financial and also other problems at the current place. Romantic relationship will be fine today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have to focus more on your important tasks today as some delays in your work are likely. Be cautious while handling legal issues. Avoid junk food. Take care of your health.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Improving your awareness and staying mentally and physically fit will help move your career ahead. You will earn the respect of your colleagues and seniors with a little self-discipline and integrity.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

There are romance and passion in the atmosphere and no hold are barred. There is also a balance between home and work. Be careful at the workplace while handling important assignments.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will make a better understanding between you and your lover/beloved. With your diligence and hard work, you will pave the way to success.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You should find it easier to progress and so the more effort you put into furthering your ambitions, the more you will benefit. Your opposite-sex friend will influence you positively.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your strategies in politics and social sector might boomerang on you only, so don’t take a risk. Those in the engineering sector have to work hard to achieve success.

