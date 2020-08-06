Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 6, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will make resounding progress in whatever you do. Romantic relationships will be good. Cancel all your travelling plans. Spend time with people who make you happy. Keep all your worries aside and stay positive.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
If you are involved in a legal matter then try to finish and sort it out today. You may get honoured by eminent personalities. Your camaraderie with members of the opposite sex will improve.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
At the workplace, superiors will appreciate your honesty and commitment. There will be gains through speculations. Business meetings will be productive. Your strong communication skills will help you in many ways.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Your co-workers may put you in trouble. Make sure you finish all your pending work as soon as possible. You may express your feelings too harshly which may hurt your loved ones.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
On the work front, you may face some challenges. Learn how to confront people when they are wrong. Take care of your health. The more effort you will put in learning something new, the more benefit you will reap in future.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You will get support from associates and friends to carry out your business proposals smoothly. Your optimism and boundless energy will drive your family in positive directions.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You will definitely earn a lot of money if you choose your business partner wisely and take extraordinary efforts. You will spend quality time your family and relatives. Something in your life is about to change for the better.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Misunderstandings with other family members are quite possible. Try to maintain harmony with your parents. And try to maintain your reputation in society.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Romance is in the air. You will be able to display your talents and will express yourself very clearly. Long term contracts will be beneficial than short term contracts.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Capricorns are known for their strong willpower, and today you will show it and prove it. You will show that you have the capability to become a winner. Family life will be good.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
A change of attitude would be much needed for professional growth. Some help shall come from those near you for your career development and future ventures.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Pay attention to your domestic life. Do not worry about your work and job, everything is safe and secured. You also toy with new ideas which are quite impractical. Pray to God for good guidance.