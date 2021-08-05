Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 5, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
At work, new projects will be given to you. Seek advice from experienced people from the field before taking important decisions. Love affairs can be successful.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You are now oozing with confidence and feel that you can accomplish the impossible. A new daring or bravado takes over your psyche and changes your outlook towards life.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You must now start approaching people who are related to your political career. You will move one step forward in your progress at workplace. Travelling is on the cards.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Minor difficulties in your project in past few days will get sorted today. It is also a good time for holding important meetings and taking decisions. Students and sportspeople will do well.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
There are gains from trading and speculation today. Outing with friends or family is likely today. You will be able to strengthen your side to take revenge on your enemies.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
It is advisable to control your expenses today as high expenses will put you in trouble. Instability in every sector will bring disappointment. There might minor problems with your partner today.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You will find it easier to progress. The more effort you put into furthering your ambitions, the more you'll benefit. A friend from opposite gender will influence you positively.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Make a full proof investment plan to safeguard your hard-earned money. Students have to work hard to achieve success in exams. You might not be able to concentrate properly today.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You may need more time to go up the corporate ladder. Business related travel is on the charts. Rapport with skilled individuals will develop.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Your relationship with siblings will be melodious and they will grower too. Some members who stay away from home will drop by, bringing hoy and happiness. In case there are some legal quarrels, your family will help you tide through them.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Your reckless behaviour is under control as you knuckle down to the sedate job of making a living and creating wealth. Now, you are interested in fulfilling your professional and personal obligations.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You'll miss an opportunity because of your procrastination. You will be reluctant to modify something you have already completed as you feel satisfied with what you have done.