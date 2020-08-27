Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 27, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Business deals in properties oil and steel sectors will be beneficial.Your helpful nature is going to take space in many people’s heart. Keep your mind calm. Your life partner will keep you happy.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You will feel a little restless today. You might want to step back and look at things from an outsider’s perspective. You can’t afford your hard work to be ignored by your seniors at workplace.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Students who are preparing for exams are likely to score good marks. Working professionals and managers may see a rise in their income.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You will be in an energetic mood. Nothing will hold you back. You will feel confident and empowered. It's time to take on challenges.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You will get driven by the desire to make things better. Pay attention to each and every detail while doing the office work. Romantic relationship will be fine. Unexpected opportunities are on the cards.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Virgo’s are always methodical and rational; they tend to look at the practical side of things. Singles/ unmarried may find a suitable partner. This is the right time to invest in the stock market.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You will do the experience of a mixture of more of luck in life and the increase of your perception to seize and to act on complicated positions. Financial gains through share market trading are likely today.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You will be known for your good counsel and will take wise decisions. Be ready for romantic experiences. Some of you may buy a new home or a vehicle.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Competition would rule the roost and survival would be a laborious task. Keep calm and work relentlessly. Speculation and investment would not repay you as expected.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Your reputation in society will increase. Spend more time in financial management and ensure it is not out of hands. Refrain from involving in speculative activities. Expenses should be contained.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You may not be able to fulfil the promises you had made to your life partner which will make you feel disturbed. Travelling will be hectic. Avoid making strong moves at the workplace.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Today, minor health problems will worry you. Stay away from bad company. Keep a tab on your anger. Avoid being overconfident, and listen to other's advice.