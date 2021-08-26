Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 26, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Those in the field of politics and sports, would be able to overpower their rivals. The luck is with you. Your love life will be filled with happiness. Take care of your health.

Taurus: Your plans may not work the way you wanted. Those in business may find it difficult to make new clients. You may face challenges on the domestic front.

Gemini: The students may have a progressive day and their confidence levels will be high. The career is likely to improve. Trading in stocks will be profitable. Avoid driving at night.

Cancer: Your personal projects may move to your satisfaction. Your mental strength will help you in coping up with stress and anxiety. Problems related to finance may get solved.

Leo: Your self-confidence will increase and your popularity in the social circle may reach an all-time high. You may bring positive changes in your life. Health is likely to improve.

Virgo: Gains are seen on the cards. You may be able to secure big contracts on the business front. Your love life will be blissful and happy. Do not neglect your family life.

Libra: You should take proper care of your health as you will be prone to suffer from minor ailments. Stay away from all kinds of arguments. Be diplomatic in your approach.

Scorpio: You need to work hard if you want to achieve your targets. You will earn pretty well but your expenditures shall be equivalent to it. Those in the marketing field will do well.

Sagittarius: Your life partner will give you happiness. You will do well on the financial front. Do not spend money on unwanted things. Do not neglect your health. Avoid junk food.

Capricorn: Keep your employees happy and the beneficiary will be you. Your friends will guide you through your moments of despair. Spirituality will help you overcome problems.

Aquarius: Luck may not abandon you. You may not be able to secure the amount of progress as much as you want. You will obtain the gains originating from multiple sources.

Pisces: No immediate gains are on the cards. The future seems bright for young professionals. New career opportunities are foreseen. Be cautious while on the wheels.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 07:51 AM IST