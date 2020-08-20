Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 20, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Today, you will make resounding progress in whatever you do. Romantic relationships will be good. Spend time with people who make you happy. Worries and anxieties must be kept aside.</p>.<p>Health will improve gradually. An argument with colleagues may occur in the workplace. Short term financial gains are seen on the cards. Domestic life will be normal.</p>.<p>Good prospects for business are available today. If there are personal matters or business matters which need to be sorted out try doing it today. Love affairs may bloom.</p>.<p>You can make the most of a situation by mixing business with pleasure. Making changes at home will refresh your mind and improve your status. Try spending more time with your family.</p>.<p>On the romantic front, you may face some disappointments. You will make new and influential friends. Students will perform well. Stay in the good books of bosses.</p>.<p>Take care of your eldest son. Stay away from alcohol. Remember, there is nothing you can’t achieve provided you are ready to invest time money and energy.</p>.<p>Pay attention to your children and ask them if something is bothering them. Writers will be at their creative best. Use your money wisely.</p>.<p> Keep a tab on your anger. It is advisable that you connect with your close friends, it will help beat your stress. Your woman would be your lucky charm today.</p>.<p>You are on the fastest trajectory to success. Luck will follow you. Struggles and obstacles are likely to end. You are on the right path, keep going.</p>.<p>Differences in opinions may trigger clashes at home or workplace. Romantic relationships will be good. Pay attention to legal matters.</p>.<p>If you are connected with a governmental organisation, then a big assignment or an honour is likely to come on your way. Good food and family will be your key to happiness.</p>.<p>For your noble deeds you will be held in high esteem in your social circle. Your bond with someone from the opposite sex will improve. Travelling is on the cards for those in the field of business.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To view our epaper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>