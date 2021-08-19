Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 19, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Advertisement

Aries: Seniors and bosses will appreciate your quality work. You must learn to control your anger. Your co-workers and juniors would look up to you. The health will improve.

Taurus: Casual encounters may turn into deep and profound friendships. These friends will support you mentally and emotionally. Be loyal to your loved ones. Use money wisely.

Gemini: Health card shows no sign of worry. Lady luck may work wonders for Gemini men in terms of career and finance. Develop mutual trust to enjoy a romantic relationship.

Cancer: Family life will remain a little uncertain. Try to reduce the negative vibrations at home, it will help reduce quarrels. If possible, postpone important meetings for today.

Leo: You would accept challenges that come on your way and would face the obstacles in life with confidence. Those in the field of sports may have a successful day. Health needs care.

Virgo: Some opportunities may look exciting to you at first, but later you may realise that they are all tricky. Don't take any strong move in politics. Take care of your health.

Libra: You will get a new opportunity to grow your business in a new direction. This is a good day to initiate action on personal projects. Spend quality time with your life partner.

Scorpio: Something exciting is likely to unfold today. You will feel rejuvenated and fresh. Your partner will understand you better. Love is in the air. Avoid overthinking.

Sagittarius: In your professional sphere, your relationship with your superiors and colleagues will improve. Your talent and invested endeavors will get due recognition.

Capricorn: This is an emotional and sensitive period and there could be an upsurge of emotions. You need to be a little more flexible at the work front. Drive carefully at night.

Aquarius: You may be given the power of taking decisions at the workplace. You will feel more empowered in your professional sphere. The stress will reduce. Love is in the air.

Pisces: Keep a tab on the health of your spouse as medical care is required even for minor ailments. The business has to be done cautiously today. Misfortune is likely, be careful.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 06:50 AM IST