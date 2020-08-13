Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 13, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You have cleared all the hurdles and the road ahead is smooth but don’t accelerate much, go slow and steady. Those in the field of sports or acting will get good opportunities which may change their life for the better.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Business meetings would set the stage of new ventures. You may get a chance to work with like-minded people on key projects which will boost your performance and confidence.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Make sure you finish all your pending work before the deadline approaches. On the work front, you may face some disappointments. Running away from a certain truth will only cause problems.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Today, your seniors will realise your importance and would acknowledge your hard work. This is a good time to finalise all the key projects. Somebody special may come in your life.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You will be the source of strength for the helpless. Children's education or spouse's work may undergo an upheaval. Pay attention to your health.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Family life may go through some stress and tension. There might be a lack of mutual understating between you and your spouse. Stay away from unhealthy food.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You may have good gains from a new venture and also from prudent investments. Some of your ambitions will be realised. Promotion is on the cards. Do not neglect your life parter's feelings.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You will be at your creative best. Singles may find someone special and those who are looking forward to getting married may get good proposals. Keep a tab on your anger.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
The daily obstacles you face at the workplace are likely to get over. Seniors may appreciate your hard work and efforts. Patience is the key today.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Your colleagues or associates would help you acquire major gains. Some of you may buy a new home. Your love life will improve. Family life will be blissful.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Try not to have a selective approach in studying, it will not work well this time around. Students of higher education may not perform well as per their expectations. Pay attention to your mental health.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Your interest in spiritual activities will increase immensely. Connecting with old friends and relatives will help bust your stress. Your mental and emotional well-being will be in a good state.