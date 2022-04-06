Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

You will make some strong and confident moves to achieve your goals.

Finance: There might be a steady rise in income.

Career: Your work progress will impress your seniors.

Domestic and love life: It’s a good time take a short vacation with your family.

Health: Your daily diet will be keep you fit and healthy.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus

Strong chances of a good future for sportspeople and actors.

Finance: Oil and eatables will be more profitable.

Career: Work is on an upward swing and you will be actively involved in new businesses.

Domestic and love life: You may be able to solve your siblings' problems.

Health: You will see good improvement in your health.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Cream

Gemini

Students may feel some discomfort today in their new campus and also interacting with new friends.

Finance: There will be marginal profit in business deals but you have to be satisfied with this.

Career: You may feel restless today and your temper will rise because of some tension and stress at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: There will be minor clashes with your spouse on unnecessary issues.

Health: Eat a well-balanced diet to avoid health problems.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: White

Cancer

Travelling for official work will be fruitful.

Finance: You will be earning profits through speculative activities.

Career: There is a chance of getting new contracts from social activities for your business.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will bring pleasure.

Health: You will concentrate more on your fitness and diet.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Chrome yellow

Leo

There will be more responsibilities on your shoulders and more authority as well.

Finance: In the pursuit of knowledge and gathering information you will make good progress in bringing finances to your company.

Career: Your professional life will slowly be on track. Students will do well today.

Domestic and love life: Family discussion will be productive and could lead to consensus on important issues.

Health: You will maintain good diet today.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Virgo

Your ideas will work out today.

Finance: You will have gains from many sources and your earnings will increase considerably.

Career: Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated at the workplace and also in business.

Domestic and love life: You will receive ave full support from your family for completing your tasks.

Health: You will maintain good health today.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky colour: Lemon yellow

Libra

Don’t waste your time on friends and relatives. Today, you will make good profits in business.

Finance: Be extra careful when it comes to work and money matters.

Career: Time and tide wait for none. Take up every opportunity that comes your way in business.

Domestic and love life: Give time to your children to solve their problems.

Health: Calculated risks needs to taken while doing extreme exercises.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Yellow

Scorpio

Students will achieve success in their exam today.

Finance: Your ability to handle funds, making a budget for home and business will go well.

Career: Misunderstanding with colleagues will be resolved after office hours.

Domestic and love life: There might be a small gathering or a get-together with your family and friends.

Health: Immunity will be good. Strength will increase.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: Yellow

Sagittarius

You will able to change any drastic situation; your mind will be disturbed by someone.

Finance: Be cautious while trading in stock market today.

Career: You might have to face obstacles in completing your assignments today.

Domestic and love life: Today may bring tearful scenes in your married life.

Health: You may undergo serious marital strain.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Light yellow

Capricorn

Your persuasive skills will come to your aid.

Finance: Those in transport business can look forward to a rise in income.

Career: Hone your skills. Those in sports and music will see more progress today.

Domestic and love life: You may find a good partner or friend, who will guide you to solve family matters.

Health: Your mind will be active and remain alert.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Aquarius

You can be aggressive but never abusive. Seek advice from seniors. Be careful of what you speak.

Finance: Financially, you will get a good boost and find good bargains, but try not to overspend.

Career: You will feel uneasy with surrounding people at the workplace or in public places.

Domestic and love life: Avoid serious issue and discussion about that in front of children.

Health: Take care of your health today.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Blue

Pisces

You do want some thrills, stimulation and will chase them a little.

Finance: Finances will improve.

Career: Your movements at the workplace may be a little aggressive, but they are going to help you finalise proposals before dead line.

Domestic and love life: There will be new relationships and reunion with friends.

Health: Senior citizens or the elderly suffering from problems will get well.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky colour: Yellow

