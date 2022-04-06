Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
You will make some strong and confident moves to achieve your goals.
Finance: There might be a steady rise in income.
Career: Your work progress will impress your seniors.
Domestic and love life: It’s a good time take a short vacation with your family.
Health: Your daily diet will be keep you fit and healthy.
Lucky number: 44
Lucky colour: Yellow
Taurus
Strong chances of a good future for sportspeople and actors.
Finance: Oil and eatables will be more profitable.
Career: Work is on an upward swing and you will be actively involved in new businesses.
Domestic and love life: You may be able to solve your siblings' problems.
Health: You will see good improvement in your health.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Cream
Gemini
Students may feel some discomfort today in their new campus and also interacting with new friends.
Finance: There will be marginal profit in business deals but you have to be satisfied with this.
Career: You may feel restless today and your temper will rise because of some tension and stress at your workplace.
Domestic and love life: There will be minor clashes with your spouse on unnecessary issues.
Health: Eat a well-balanced diet to avoid health problems.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: White
Cancer
Travelling for official work will be fruitful.
Finance: You will be earning profits through speculative activities.
Career: There is a chance of getting new contracts from social activities for your business.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will bring pleasure.
Health: You will concentrate more on your fitness and diet.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Chrome yellow
Leo
There will be more responsibilities on your shoulders and more authority as well.
Finance: In the pursuit of knowledge and gathering information you will make good progress in bringing finances to your company.
Career: Your professional life will slowly be on track. Students will do well today.
Domestic and love life: Family discussion will be productive and could lead to consensus on important issues.
Health: You will maintain good diet today.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Virgo
Your ideas will work out today.
Finance: You will have gains from many sources and your earnings will increase considerably.
Career: Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated at the workplace and also in business.
Domestic and love life: You will receive ave full support from your family for completing your tasks.
Health: You will maintain good health today.
Lucky number: 26
Lucky colour: Lemon yellow
Libra
Don’t waste your time on friends and relatives. Today, you will make good profits in business.
Finance: Be extra careful when it comes to work and money matters.
Career: Time and tide wait for none. Take up every opportunity that comes your way in business.
Domestic and love life: Give time to your children to solve their problems.
Health: Calculated risks needs to taken while doing extreme exercises.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Yellow
Scorpio
Students will achieve success in their exam today.
Finance: Your ability to handle funds, making a budget for home and business will go well.
Career: Misunderstanding with colleagues will be resolved after office hours.
Domestic and love life: There might be a small gathering or a get-together with your family and friends.
Health: Immunity will be good. Strength will increase.
Lucky number: 44
Lucky colour: Yellow
Sagittarius
You will able to change any drastic situation; your mind will be disturbed by someone.
Finance: Be cautious while trading in stock market today.
Career: You might have to face obstacles in completing your assignments today.
Domestic and love life: Today may bring tearful scenes in your married life.
Health: You may undergo serious marital strain.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Light yellow
Capricorn
Your persuasive skills will come to your aid.
Finance: Those in transport business can look forward to a rise in income.
Career: Hone your skills. Those in sports and music will see more progress today.
Domestic and love life: You may find a good partner or friend, who will guide you to solve family matters.
Health: Your mind will be active and remain alert.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Aquarius
You can be aggressive but never abusive. Seek advice from seniors. Be careful of what you speak.
Finance: Financially, you will get a good boost and find good bargains, but try not to overspend.
Career: You will feel uneasy with surrounding people at the workplace or in public places.
Domestic and love life: Avoid serious issue and discussion about that in front of children.
Health: Take care of your health today.
Lucky number: 16
Lucky colour: Blue
Pisces
You do want some thrills, stimulation and will chase them a little.
Finance: Finances will improve.
Career: Your movements at the workplace may be a little aggressive, but they are going to help you finalise proposals before dead line.
Domestic and love life: There will be new relationships and reunion with friends.
Health: Senior citizens or the elderly suffering from problems will get well.
Lucky number: 26
Lucky colour: Yellow