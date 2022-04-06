e-Paper Get App
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

Pixabay
Aries

You will make some strong and confident moves to achieve your goals.

Finance: There might be a steady rise in income.

Career: Your work progress will impress your seniors.

Domestic and love life: It’s a good time take a short vacation with your family.

Health: Your daily diet will be keep you fit and healthy.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus

Strong chances of a good future for sportspeople and actors.

Finance: Oil and eatables will be more profitable.

Career: Work is on an upward swing and you will be actively involved in new businesses.

Domestic and love life: You may be able to solve your siblings' problems.

Health: You will see good improvement in your health.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Cream

Gemini

Students may feel some discomfort today in their new campus and also interacting with new friends.

Finance: There will be marginal profit in business deals but you have to be satisfied with this.

Career: You may feel restless today and your temper will rise because of some tension and stress at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: There will be minor clashes with your spouse on unnecessary issues.

Health: Eat a well-balanced diet to avoid health problems.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: White

Cancer

Travelling for official work will be fruitful.

Finance: You will be earning profits through speculative activities.

Career: There is a chance of getting new contracts from social activities for your business.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will bring pleasure.

Health: You will concentrate more on your fitness and diet.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Chrome yellow

Leo

There will be more responsibilities on your shoulders and more authority as well.

Finance: In the pursuit of knowledge and gathering information you will make good progress in bringing finances to your company.

Career: Your professional life will slowly be on track. Students will do well today.

Domestic and love life: Family discussion will be productive and could lead to consensus on important issues.

Health: You will maintain good diet today.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Virgo

Your ideas will work out today.

Finance: You will have gains from many sources and your earnings will increase considerably.

Career: Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated at the workplace and also in business.

Domestic and love life: You will receive ave full support from your family for completing your tasks.

Health: You will maintain good health today.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky colour: Lemon yellow

Libra

Don’t waste your time on friends and relatives. Today, you will make good profits in business.

Finance: Be extra careful when it comes to work and money matters.

Career: Time and tide wait for none. Take up every opportunity that comes your way in business.

Domestic and love life: Give time to your children to solve their problems.

Health: Calculated risks needs to taken while doing extreme exercises.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Yellow

Scorpio

Students will achieve success in their exam today.

Finance: Your ability to handle funds, making a budget for home and business will go well.

Career: Misunderstanding with colleagues will be resolved after office hours.

Domestic and love life: There might be a small gathering or a get-together with your family and friends.

Health: Immunity will be good. Strength will increase.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: Yellow

Sagittarius

You will able to change any drastic situation; your mind will be disturbed by someone.

Finance: Be cautious while trading in stock market today.

Career: You might have to face obstacles in completing your assignments today.

Domestic and love life: Today may bring tearful scenes in your married life.

Health: You may undergo serious marital strain.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Light yellow

Capricorn

Your persuasive skills will come to your aid.

Finance: Those in transport business can look forward to a rise in income.

Career: Hone your skills. Those in sports and music will see more progress today.

Domestic and love life: You may find a good partner or friend, who will guide you to solve family matters.

Health: Your mind will be active and remain alert.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Aquarius

You can be aggressive but never abusive. Seek advice from seniors. Be careful of what you speak.

Finance: Financially, you will get a good boost and find good bargains, but try not to overspend.

Career: You will feel uneasy with surrounding people at the workplace or in public places.

Domestic and love life: Avoid serious issue and discussion about that in front of children.

Health: Take care of your health today.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Blue

Pisces

You do want some thrills, stimulation and will chase them a little.

Finance: Finances will improve.

Career: Your movements at the workplace may be a little aggressive, but they are going to help you finalise proposals before dead line.

Domestic and love life: There will be new relationships and reunion with friends.

Health: Senior citizens or the elderly suffering from problems will get well.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky colour: Yellow

