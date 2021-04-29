Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 29, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will be able to complete all work and duties delegated to you by a higher authority. You will gain more knowledge about your field of work. It's a successful day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Backing from your parents or loved ones will help you to grow your business. Long term investments will be beneficial. Your romantic life is likely to improve.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Stress may increase, but if you stick to your positive outlook then you will be able to overcome it. Your family/ loved ones will be the biggest stress-buster.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your efforts are crowned by success and recognition at the workplace. Joy, pleasure, and happy moments are seen on the domestic front. Singles may fall in love.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may discuss personal and emotional issues with your loved ones, which may prove helpful. You would find peace with your spouse and will understand him/ her better.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Meetings, collaborations and many other key meetings will keep you on your toes. You will make good money and expand in a big way. Health will be good.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Increment or a bonus is on the cards. A beginning of a new relationship, probably a love affair is likely. Investments in mutual funds will be beneficial for you.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

New relationship is going to go well. Your partner and friends will cheer up your mood and make you feel better. You can gain victory over your opponents.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Business ventures shall not materialize and expected pay hikes shall not pass through. Avoid unwanted speculative actions and hasty investment ideas.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

There are strong chances of moving to a new job or a new set up where the salary is better than your current one. Politicians should keep a keen eye on their opponents.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You need to control your complexes, negative thoughts and wasteful expenses. There will be a change in partners for people working in partnership ventures.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Commitment and better understanding shall bring harmony to your domestic life. Social life shall improve a lot. Don’t be into emotional pressures when making any decision.

