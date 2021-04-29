Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 29, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>You will be able to complete all work and duties delegated to you by a higher authority. You will gain more knowledge about your field of work. It's a successful day.</p>.<p>Backing from your parents or loved ones will help you to grow your business. Long term investments will be beneficial. Your romantic life is likely to improve.</p>.<p>Stress may increase, but if you stick to your positive outlook then you will be able to overcome it. Your family/ loved ones will be the biggest stress-buster.</p>.<p>Your efforts are crowned by success and recognition at the workplace. Joy, pleasure, and happy moments are seen on the domestic front. Singles may fall in love.</p>.<p>You may discuss personal and emotional issues with your loved ones, which may prove helpful. You would find peace with your spouse and will understand him/ her better.</p>.<p>Meetings, collaborations and many other key meetings will keep you on your toes. You will make good money and expand in a big way. Health will be good.</p>.<p>Increment or a bonus is on the cards. A beginning of a new relationship, probably a love affair is likely. Investments in mutual funds will be beneficial for you.</p>.<p>New relationship is going to go well. Your partner and friends will cheer up your mood and make you feel better. You can gain victory over your opponents.</p>.<p>Business ventures shall not materialize and expected pay hikes shall not pass through. Avoid unwanted speculative actions and hasty investment ideas.</p>.<p>There are strong chances of moving to a new job or a new set up where the salary is better than your current one. Politicians should keep a keen eye on their opponents.</p>.<p>You need to control your complexes, negative thoughts and wasteful expenses. There will be a change in partners for people working in partnership ventures.</p>.<p>Commitment and better understanding shall bring harmony to your domestic life. Social life shall improve a lot. Don’t be into emotional pressures when making any decision.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/I1xu09s5X9q9UteaxtKNNE"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/KFycrIFD6pVE8lxoncOHVz">click here</a>. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>