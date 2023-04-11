 Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 13, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 13, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
ARIES

Today is the day to study /travel /enjoy and entertain

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education /travel

Career: People in education/ sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical/travel will get success

Domestic & love life: Hospitalization of family member /Family picnic /long tour is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ BP/eye problem

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel / study / communication /presentation

Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel/education

Career: People in fields like tourism/ hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Happy Family time is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/ shoulder pain /heart problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to control your communication to avoid disputes

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/ communication

Career: Doctors/politicians/hotels/govt related people will get benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with or Ill health to family member indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem/ tooth ache

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to spare equal time for business and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ health / family needs.

Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/ politicians / govt people will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Good family time /travel is indicated today.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems / weakness

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/ stress /loss

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /premium

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctor/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: hospitalization / bad health of family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem/ weakness

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /children

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors /sports /entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today, you may focus on your job/business/career /study

Finance: Expect expenditure on business / job/ house/ vehicle /education

Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /Doctors/journalism/ education will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Ups and down in Family relations is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel / enjoy /communicate

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ communication / business growth.

Career: People in fields like politics /govt. job/ travel/doctors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: travel and entertainment with family is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /back pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.

Career: People in occult science/ surgeons / education /repairing /maintenance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your parents.

Health: Today some people may suffer from Tooth ache / chest pain / muscle pain

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/loan premium are expected today.

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married life may get disturbed.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems / temperature

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health/ foreign funds are expected

Career: Some people may start business along with their job. Banks/ finance co. will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain /eye/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy /earn / take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/job /business /health

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/doctors will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

