Daily Horoscope for Sunday, September 6, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, September 6, 2020

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Nothing will pull you down. A favourable day for trading in stocks. In business, you will overcome losses. Don't forget to take enough rest.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You should focus more on your tasks. Procrastination will land you in trouble. Stay away from arguments. Avoid eating junk food.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep your employees happy. Your friends will guide you through the moments of despair. Deep religious feelings will help overcome hurdles.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Make sure you finish all your pending work before time. Be prepared, as a surprise inspection may happen at the office. Don't let anyone down.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will wrap up most of your key work on time. Your social and professional circle will widen. Singles may find someone special.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Don't pay attention to petty issues. Keep your mind calm and cool. Control your emotions. Spend time with your loved ones.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will receive favours from your superiors and also from Govt. authorities. In your professional sphere, you will have much of advancement.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will enjoy your life to the fullest. Gains and losses will be the part of the game in shares today. Take care of health and while on the wheel.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

There are chances of getting new business projects which may recover your previous losses. At the workplace, your co-workers will support your idea.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

A dispute at the workplace and also in the family is likely to happen. Don’t worry much about legal matters. Pregnant ladies should stay extra careful.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

On the financial front, you will do well. This will be the time to go ahead and obtain what you want and to keep it. Success is on the cards.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Share your true feelings with your partner. Spending time with your lover/ partner will bust your stress. Short-term gains are likely.

