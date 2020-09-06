Daily Horoscope for Sunday, September 6, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Nothing will pull you down. A favourable day for trading in stocks. In business, you will overcome losses. Don't forget to take enough rest.</p>.<p>You should focus more on your tasks. Procrastination will land you in trouble. Stay away from arguments. Avoid eating junk food.</p>.<p>Keep your employees happy. Your friends will guide you through the moments of despair. Deep religious feelings will help overcome hurdles.</p>.<p>Make sure you finish all your pending work before time. Be prepared, as a surprise inspection may happen at the office. Don't let anyone down.</p>.<p>You will wrap up most of your key work on time. Your social and professional circle will widen. Singles may find someone special.</p>.<p>Don't pay attention to petty issues. Keep your mind calm and cool. Control your emotions. Spend time with your loved ones.</p>.<p>You will receive favours from your superiors and also from Govt. authorities. In your professional sphere, you will have much of advancement. <br></p>.<p>You will enjoy your life to the fullest. Gains and losses will be the part of the game in shares today. Take care of health and while on the wheel.</p>.<p>There are chances of getting new business projects which may recover your previous losses. At the workplace, your co-workers will support your idea.</p>.<p>A dispute at the workplace and also in the family is likely to happen. Don’t worry much about legal matters. Pregnant ladies should stay extra careful.</p>.<p>On the financial front, you will do well. This will be the time to go ahead and obtain what you want and to keep it. Success is on the cards.</p>.<p>Share your true feelings with your partner. Spending time with your lover/ partner will bust your stress. Short-term gains are likely.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To view our epaper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>