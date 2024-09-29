 Daily Horoscope For Sunday, September 29 For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 01:54 AM IST
article-image
Daily Horoscope

ARIES: Today is the day to focus on studies and careers.
Finance: Expect expenditure for house, vehicle, advertising, communication, and health.
Career: Good day to join career-oriented courses; some may get a job.
Domestic & love life: Mother's ill health and family disputes are indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from throat, nervous system, skin, or ear problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS: Enjoy, entertain, and communicate.
Finance: Expenditure for children, entertainment, travel, and communication is indicated.
Career: People in networking, journalism, entertainment, and the share market will have a profitable day.
Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated. Advice from family members will help in making decisions.
Health: Some may suffer from throat infection and bronchitis.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI: Study hard. Some will be busy with household activities today.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education, vehicle, family needs, and travel.
Career: People in education, communication, publication, and courier services will achieve success.
Domestic & love life: Good family time is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from toothache, throat, eye, or breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green

CANCER: Travel, invest, and manage expenditures.
Finance: Health, communication, and travel indicate unexpected spending.
Career: People in journalism, tourism, and literature will succeed.
Domestic & love life: Travel with family members is indicated. Ill health of a family member is possible.
Health: Some may suffer from cough and cold, throat or shoulder pain, breathing issues, or eye problems.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver 

LEO: You will get returns on your investments today.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, medical treatment, and investments.
Career: People in finance, banking, communication, and consulting will flourish.
Domestic & love life: Enjoy a long journey with family. Ill health of a family member is possible.
Health: Some may suffer from skin or throat problems, or cough.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange

 VIRGO: Today is the day to focus on your career without depending on others.
Finance: Expect expenditure on advertising, communication, health, and personality.
Career: People in advertising, communication, and publication will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Difficult to spend time with family due to job responsibilities.
Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis or knee pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA: Travel, study, and enjoy.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, education, and entertainment.
Career: People in tourism, law, marketing, entertainment, and communication will have a good day.
Domestic & love life: You may go on a long journey or attend religious activity.
Health: Some may suffer from throat or foot pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO: Today gains are connected with some losses.
Finance: Expenditure on education, travel, premiums, and health is indicated.
Career: People in networking, research, and journalism will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Ill health or dispute with father is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from skin problems, asthma, or cough.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS: Today is the day to struggle and face potential losses.
Finance: Expect expenditure on business, travel, study, and spouse.
Career: People in insurance, literature, publication, research, and consulting will succeed.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or spouse is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from throat issues, dysentery, or indigestion.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN: Travel and take care of health.
Finance: Expenses for medical treatment, education, business, spouse, and travel are indicated.
Career: People in healthcare, communication, publication, and media will have a good day.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or spouse is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, bronchitis, or skin problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue

 AQUARIUS: Today is the day to enjoy and take care of your health.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business, children, spouse, and maintenance.
Career: People in entertainment, healthcare, sports, communication, cyber security, HR, and call centres will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated. Struggle in business or relationships is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, throat, or skin problems, or may need surgery.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black

PISCES: Today is the day to enjoy, study, and handle business.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business, medical bills, education, spouse, and house.
Career: A good day for those in entertainment, education, journalism, and publication.
Domestic & love life: Those in relationships may tie the knot. Married couples can enjoy a romantic date.
Health: Some may suffer from cough or asthma.
Lucky no: 3  

Lucky colour: Yellow

