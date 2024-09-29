Daily Horoscope For Sunday, September 29 For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES: Today is the day to focus on studies and careers.
Finance: Expect expenditure for house, vehicle, advertising, communication, and health.
Career: Good day to join career-oriented courses; some may get a job.
Domestic & love life: Mother's ill health and family disputes are indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from throat, nervous system, skin, or ear problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS: Enjoy, entertain, and communicate.
Finance: Expenditure for children, entertainment, travel, and communication is indicated.
Career: People in networking, journalism, entertainment, and the share market will have a profitable day.
Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated. Advice from family members will help in making decisions.
Health: Some may suffer from throat infection and bronchitis.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI: Study hard. Some will be busy with household activities today.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education, vehicle, family needs, and travel.
Career: People in education, communication, publication, and courier services will achieve success.
Domestic & love life: Good family time is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from toothache, throat, eye, or breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER: Travel, invest, and manage expenditures.
Finance: Health, communication, and travel indicate unexpected spending.
Career: People in journalism, tourism, and literature will succeed.
Domestic & love life: Travel with family members is indicated. Ill health of a family member is possible.
Health: Some may suffer from cough and cold, throat or shoulder pain, breathing issues, or eye problems.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
LEO: You will get returns on your investments today.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, medical treatment, and investments.
Career: People in finance, banking, communication, and consulting will flourish.
Domestic & love life: Enjoy a long journey with family. Ill health of a family member is possible.
Health: Some may suffer from skin or throat problems, or cough.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO: Today is the day to focus on your career without depending on others.
Finance: Expect expenditure on advertising, communication, health, and personality.
Career: People in advertising, communication, and publication will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Difficult to spend time with family due to job responsibilities.
Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis or knee pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA: Travel, study, and enjoy.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, education, and entertainment.
Career: People in tourism, law, marketing, entertainment, and communication will have a good day.
Domestic & love life: You may go on a long journey or attend religious activity.
Health: Some may suffer from throat or foot pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO: Today gains are connected with some losses.
Finance: Expenditure on education, travel, premiums, and health is indicated.
Career: People in networking, research, and journalism will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Ill health or dispute with father is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from skin problems, asthma, or cough.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS: Today is the day to struggle and face potential losses.
Finance: Expect expenditure on business, travel, study, and spouse.
Career: People in insurance, literature, publication, research, and consulting will succeed.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or spouse is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from throat issues, dysentery, or indigestion.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN: Travel and take care of health.
Finance: Expenses for medical treatment, education, business, spouse, and travel are indicated.
Career: People in healthcare, communication, publication, and media will have a good day.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or spouse is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, bronchitis, or skin problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS: Today is the day to enjoy and take care of your health.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business, children, spouse, and maintenance.
Career: People in entertainment, healthcare, sports, communication, cyber security, HR, and call centres will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated. Struggle in business or relationships is indicated.
Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, throat, or skin problems, or may need surgery.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES: Today is the day to enjoy, study, and handle business.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business, medical bills, education, spouse, and house.
Career: A good day for those in entertainment, education, journalism, and publication.
Domestic & love life: Those in relationships may tie the knot. Married couples can enjoy a romantic date.
Health: Some may suffer from cough or asthma.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow