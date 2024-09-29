Daily Horoscope For Sunday, September 29 For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope |

ARIES: Today is the day to focus on studies and careers.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house, vehicle, advertising, communication, and health.

Career: Good day to join career-oriented courses; some may get a job.

Domestic & love life: Mother's ill health and family disputes are indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from throat, nervous system, skin, or ear problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS: Enjoy, entertain, and communicate.

Finance: Expenditure for children, entertainment, travel, and communication is indicated.

Career: People in networking, journalism, entertainment, and the share market will have a profitable day.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated. Advice from family members will help in making decisions.

Health: Some may suffer from throat infection and bronchitis.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI: Study hard. Some will be busy with household activities today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education, vehicle, family needs, and travel.

Career: People in education, communication, publication, and courier services will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Good family time is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from toothache, throat, eye, or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER: Travel, invest, and manage expenditures.

Finance: Health, communication, and travel indicate unexpected spending.

Career: People in journalism, tourism, and literature will succeed.

Domestic & love life: Travel with family members is indicated. Ill health of a family member is possible.

Health: Some may suffer from cough and cold, throat or shoulder pain, breathing issues, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO: You will get returns on your investments today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, medical treatment, and investments.

Career: People in finance, banking, communication, and consulting will flourish.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy a long journey with family. Ill health of a family member is possible.

Health: Some may suffer from skin or throat problems, or cough.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO: Today is the day to focus on your career without depending on others.

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertising, communication, health, and personality.

Career: People in advertising, communication, and publication will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spend time with family due to job responsibilities.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis or knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA: Travel, study, and enjoy.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, education, and entertainment.

Career: People in tourism, law, marketing, entertainment, and communication will have a good day.

Domestic & love life: You may go on a long journey or attend religious activity.

Health: Some may suffer from throat or foot pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO: Today gains are connected with some losses.

Finance: Expenditure on education, travel, premiums, and health is indicated.

Career: People in networking, research, and journalism will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Ill health or dispute with father is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from skin problems, asthma, or cough.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS: Today is the day to struggle and face potential losses.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business, travel, study, and spouse.

Career: People in insurance, literature, publication, research, and consulting will succeed.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or spouse is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from throat issues, dysentery, or indigestion.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN: Travel and take care of health.

Finance: Expenses for medical treatment, education, business, spouse, and travel are indicated.

Career: People in healthcare, communication, publication, and media will have a good day.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or spouse is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, bronchitis, or skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS: Today is the day to enjoy and take care of your health.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, children, spouse, and maintenance.

Career: People in entertainment, healthcare, sports, communication, cyber security, HR, and call centres will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated. Struggle in business or relationships is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis, throat, or skin problems, or may need surgery.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES: Today is the day to enjoy, study, and handle business.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, medical bills, education, spouse, and house.

Career: A good day for those in entertainment, education, journalism, and publication.

Domestic & love life: Those in relationships may tie the knot. Married couples can enjoy a romantic date.

Health: Some may suffer from cough or asthma.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow