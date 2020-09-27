Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, September 27, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid being harsh on others. Don't discuss your ideas with others. Stop interfering into other's affairs. Increase in assets is indicated.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Keep a tab on your spouse's health. Financial problems may get solved. Increased anger and stress may land your health in trouble.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may get dragged into a controversial issue. Distance yourselves selfish people. Try to finish your important tasks before evening.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your confidence will encourage your co-workers to achieve a collective goal. Those in the field of music, sports will grab new opportunities.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your confidence will boost. You will aim for better things in the future. New business ventures are on the cards. Love is in the air.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You need to work out on the professional bond you share with your subordinates. Shed your careless attitude. Don't be overconfident.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will realise your passion and potential. You will be at your creative best. Keep a tab on your expenses. Love life will be blissful.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

In regards to business, this is a favourable day. Good time to try your hands in new and different things, you are likely to excel in them.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Business people should check twice before signing new contracts. Spend quality time with children. Avoid unhealthy/ junk food.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You would be able to beat your competitors. You will cross obstacles and achieve your goals. Political relations will get better.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your expenses may increase and financial matters may get out of hands. Work-related problems are indicated. Keep your mind cool.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

In politics and social activities don’t proclaim your plans in front of others. On the work front, you will see a rise in responsibilities.

