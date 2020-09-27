Daily Horoscope for Sunday, September 27, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Avoid being harsh on others. Don't discuss your ideas with others. Stop interfering into other's affairs. Increase in assets is indicated.</p>.<p>Keep a tab on your spouse's health. Financial problems may get solved. Increased anger and stress may land your health in trouble.</p>.<p>You may get dragged into a controversial issue. Distance yourselves selfish people. Try to finish your important tasks before evening.</p>.<p>Your confidence will encourage your co-workers to achieve a collective goal. Those in the field of music, sports will grab new opportunities.</p>.<p>Your confidence will boost. You will aim for better things in the future. New business ventures are on the cards. Love is in the air.</p>.<p>You need to work out on the professional bond you share with your subordinates. Shed your careless attitude. Don't be overconfident.</p>.<p>You will realise your passion and potential. You will be at your creative best. Keep a tab on your expenses. Love life will be blissful.</p>.<p>In regards to business, this is a favourable day. Good time to try your hands in new and different things, you are likely to excel in them.</p>.<p>Business people should check twice before signing new contracts. Spend quality time with children. Avoid unhealthy/ junk food.</p>.<p>You would be able to beat your competitors. You will cross obstacles and achieve your goals. Political relations will get better.</p>.<p>Your expenses may increase and financial matters may get out of hands. Work-related problems are indicated. Keep your mind cool.</p>.<p>In politics and social activities don’t proclaim your plans in front of others. On the work front, you will see a rise in responsibilities.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>