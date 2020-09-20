Daily Horoscope for Sunday, September 20, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>It's time to move on from previous issues and start afresh with new prospects and ideas. Big business projects are on the cards. Family life will be fine.</p>.<p>Regardless of how busy you are; you must make time for yourself. Disappointments may knock you down. Things will get alright soon.</p>.<p>Family life will be blissful, your bond with them will improve. Your magnetic charm will pull people towards you. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>Financial matters need immediate attention and solutions. Success will be yours only if you have self-belief. Your efforts won't go waste.</p>.<p>You leave behind problems that have held you back in the past. Your business will develop to a whole new level. Don't let any opportunity slip.</p>.<p>You may lend a helping hand to needy and underprivileged people. Spending time with your kids, pets will make you happy. Travelling is likely</p>.<p><strong> </strong>Success will follow you. Bring out the best in you and you will see yourself at the top of the ladder. Your partner expects care and attention from you.</p>.<p>You may get a chance to meet a popular personality. It is advisable that you spend quality time with your parents. The workload is likely to increase.</p>.<p>You will get the desired success and profit in your field of work or business. Stop thinking about financial problems, they will get solved soon.</p>.<p>You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood. Romantic moments with the spouse are seen on the cards. You will make wise decisions.</p>.<p>Commitment and better understanding shall bring harmony to your domestic life. Don’t be into emotional pressures when making any decisions.</p>.<p>Learn to make adjustments. Find joy, happiness and contentment in little things. Politicians may face troubles due to their opponents.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>