Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, September 20, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It's time to move on from previous issues and start afresh with new prospects and ideas. Big business projects are on the cards. Family life will be fine.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Regardless of how busy you are; you must make time for yourself. Disappointments may knock you down. Things will get alright soon.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Family life will be blissful, your bond with them will improve. Your magnetic charm will pull people towards you. Romance is in the air.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Financial matters need immediate attention and solutions. Success will be yours only if you have self-belief. Your efforts won't go waste.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You leave behind problems that have held you back in the past. Your business will develop to a whole new level. Don't let any opportunity slip.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You may lend a helping hand to needy and underprivileged people. Spending time with your kids, pets will make you happy. Travelling is likely

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Success will follow you. Bring out the best in you and you will see yourself at the top of the ladder. Your partner expects care and attention from you.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may get a chance to meet a popular personality. It is advisable that you spend quality time with your parents. The workload is likely to increase.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will get the desired success and profit in your field of work or business. Stop thinking about financial problems, they will get solved soon.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood. Romantic moments with the spouse are seen on the cards. You will make wise decisions.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Commitment and better understanding shall bring harmony to your domestic life. Don’t be into emotional pressures when making any decisions.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Learn to make adjustments. Find joy, happiness and contentment in little things. Politicians may face troubles due to their opponents.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in