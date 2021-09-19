e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:43 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, September 19, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: Today, there’s a good chance of getting new contracts and a rise in income. You will be rewarded, and romantic relationships will be good.

Taurus: Don’t underestimate certain situations at work. Make sure everyone shares responsibilities. You have to give your associates some opportunity in politics, or it may also put your position in danger.

Gemini: You will be confused while making any decisions, which will disturb you and lose some of your confidence. Take the advice of experienced people to come out of a difficult situation.

Cancer: You will roll up your selves and get to work. You will be making great progress at all levels and will be reaching out to a fresh horizon. Family matters will get resolved.

Leo: In your professional life, you will be facing a threat from the side of your rivals, and even some new names will emerge in your list of enemies. Their activities will create immense problems for you.

Virgo: You need to consider your colleagues’ views or ideas today so that you might not find hurdles or difficulties completing your assignment or tasks. Court matters might turn complicated.

Libra: Your day will be full of plans. There will be an increase in income through share market trading or gambling. Progress in the pharmaceutical and food business is likely.

Scorpio: Your experience in your field will guide your juniors or assistants, and they might recommend your name to seniors or higher authorities. Romance is in the air.

Sagittarius: Those in the political field can rejoice. Public relations will be satisfactory. Make the most of the opportunity to go on a pleasant journey. You might get to spend happy moments with your partner.

Capricorn: Opportunities have to be grabbed now. Today, you will get the happiness which you expect from your partner. Condition in finances will start to improve now but not quickly.

Aquarius: You will have to closely look at your belongings and important documents while moving around today. Unexpected financial gains are likely, but health will be a concern.

Pisces: Your creative energies are making you restless, and you are like a bubbling volcano waiting to burst forth with new ideas. Go beyond your comfort zone to make progress in politics and sports.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
