Daily Horoscope for Sunday, September 19, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Today, there’s a good chance of getting new contracts and a rise in income. You will be rewarded, and romantic relationships will be good.

Taurus: Don’t underestimate certain situations at work. Make sure everyone shares responsibilities. You have to give your associates some opportunity in politics, or it may also put your position in danger.

Gemini: You will be confused while making any decisions, which will disturb you and lose some of your confidence. Take the advice of experienced people to come out of a difficult situation.

Cancer: You will roll up your selves and get to work. You will be making great progress at all levels and will be reaching out to a fresh horizon. Family matters will get resolved.

Leo: In your professional life, you will be facing a threat from the side of your rivals, and even some new names will emerge in your list of enemies. Their activities will create immense problems for you.

Virgo: You need to consider your colleagues’ views or ideas today so that you might not find hurdles or difficulties completing your assignment or tasks. Court matters might turn complicated.

Libra: Your day will be full of plans. There will be an increase in income through share market trading or gambling. Progress in the pharmaceutical and food business is likely.

Scorpio: Your experience in your field will guide your juniors or assistants, and they might recommend your name to seniors or higher authorities. Romance is in the air.

Sagittarius: Those in the political field can rejoice. Public relations will be satisfactory. Make the most of the opportunity to go on a pleasant journey. You might get to spend happy moments with your partner.

Capricorn: Opportunities have to be grabbed now. Today, you will get the happiness which you expect from your partner. Condition in finances will start to improve now but not quickly.

Aquarius: You will have to closely look at your belongings and important documents while moving around today. Unexpected financial gains are likely, but health will be a concern.

Pisces: Your creative energies are making you restless, and you are like a bubbling volcano waiting to burst forth with new ideas. Go beyond your comfort zone to make progress in politics and sports.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 07:00 AM IST