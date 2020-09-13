Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, September 13, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may get confused while making a decision. Those in politics, the social sector may face some hurdles in career. Control your anger.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will be able to complete your assignments. And if you have some spare time then finish your extra work. Pay attention to family life.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will find solutions to workplace problems. Relatives, friends will support you on the financial front. Sportspersons will have a successful day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may face complications in the workplace. Health will be troublesome. Do not neglect any health issues. Take care of yourself.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Try to understand the needs and problems of your employees. Keep transparency with your subordinates. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Political and social activities will keep you busy. A surprise is on the cards. Investing in the stock market will be beneficial.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Think before you act. Make sure you fulfil all your pending commitments. A person from the opposite sex will get impressed by you.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may think about investing in something to secure your and your family's future. You will embark on new career plans. Your popularity will soar.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Be ready to face challenges on personal and financial fronts. Stress will increase. Doctors should handle critical cases.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your income may increase. Business people may think about doing new experiments in their business to boost growth. Luck is with you.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Those in the agricultural business will be able to settle their previous debt. Your business may expand. Friends, the family will keep you happy.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Don't waste your day by just sleeping away, instead try to find new opportunities and learn something new. Make most of your free time.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in