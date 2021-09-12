Daily Horoscope for Sunday, September 12, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Your skills and knowledge will increase your chances of getting new jobs or promotions; interviews will be successful today. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Taurus: You will be able to balance the discussion today at the workplace. Important meetings will be successful. Those looking for a new job or changes in their current job will get an opportunity soon.

Gemini: Trouble awaits those in romantic entanglements. There might be some thoughts in your mind which are going to disturb you today. A minor disagreement with colleagues and co-workers at the workplace is likely.

Cancer: You will be excited about things that are going around you. In politics and sports, you will be able to regain your fame and rank as your performance will surprise others.

Leo: You have to focus on your tasks today. Nothing will be going as per your timetable, and this will disturb you and create tension around you. You have to be away from quarrels and even junk food.

Virgo: You should take proper care of your health as you will be prone to suffer from minor ailments. You must avoid all conflicts and disputes. Be diplomatic and tactful to handle the situations.

Libra: Refrain from making major decisions, especially related to new projects and deals. Focus on your goals and believe in your actions. Try to complete the majority of your work in the morning.

Scorpio: Joy and pleasure can be found in your family connections and experiences and/or your home life. Your co-workers will get impressed with your ideas and plans and will be supportive while expressing them to seniors.

Sagittarius: Today is the time to get closer to an influential person. It is the right time to take action for those interested in multi-business in the medical field or performing drama and other arts.

Capricorn: Avoid venturing into projects business you don’t know much about. Sometimes dirty politics at your workplace is intolerable, but you have to keep cool.

Aquarius:- In your professional life, you will be facing a threat from your rivals, and even some new names will emerge in your list of enemies. Their activities will create immense problems for you.

Pisces:- Spend time being with people you respect. Your hasty decisions will spoil your prestige. A friend or person in authority will give you an opportunity. Take the advice of a best friend or astrologer.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 07:00 AM IST