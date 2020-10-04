Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, October 4, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tough situations at the business front may make you feel depressed. Finances may go haywire. Try your best to sustain. Drive cautiously.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will feel connected with someone from the opposite sex. You may spend a romantic evening with your spouse. Good career opportunities are on the cards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may face challenges on the financial front. Keep a positive outlook. Money will come your way at the right time. Unexpected gains are likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Expect good growth in business. You will gain more stability in your career. Your status may improve. Income is likely to increase.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Increment or a bonus which was long pending may soon come your way. Singles may find their special one. Travelling is on the cards.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Stay away from illegal activities. Be cautious while on wheels. You may feel mentally disturbed. Stay connected with your friends/ loved ones.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will make brilliant progress. Communication and good contacts will give your career a push. Love life may be troublesome.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

The more flexible you get the less rigid your problems will become. Try to avoid debates with your colleagues. Avoid junk food.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Learn to adjustments in your personal relationships. You may meet new people in your professional sphere. Don't neglect health.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Don't be shy, express your love and affection to your partner. Sportspersons will do well. Things will be in your favour in the workplace.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will enjoy this day to the fullest. You may have to make a compromise at the workplace. Control your expenses. Drive cautiously.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Someone may approach you for financial help. A small journey will make you feel relaxed. Your ideas will be appreciated by seniors.

