Daily Horoscope for Sunday, October 4, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Tough situations at the business front may make you feel depressed. Finances may go haywire. Try your best to sustain. Drive cautiously.</p>.<p>You will feel connected with someone from the opposite sex. You may spend a romantic evening with your spouse. Good career opportunities are on the cards.</p>.<p>You may face challenges on the financial front. Keep a positive outlook. Money will come your way at the right time. Unexpected gains are likely.</p>.<p>Expect good growth in business. You will gain more stability in your career. Your status may improve. Income is likely to increase.</p>.<p>Increment or a bonus which was long pending may soon come your way. Singles may find their special one. Travelling is on the cards.</p>.<p>Stay away from illegal activities. Be cautious while on wheels. You may feel mentally disturbed. Stay connected with your friends/ loved ones.</p>.<p>You will make brilliant progress. Communication and good contacts will give your career a push. Love life may be troublesome. </p>.<p>The more flexible you get the less rigid your problems will become. Try to avoid debates with your colleagues. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>Learn to adjustments in your personal relationships. You may meet new people in your professional sphere. Don't neglect health.</p>.<p>Don't be shy, express your love and affection to your partner. Sportspersons will do well. Things will be in your favour in the workplace.</p>.<p>You will enjoy this day to the fullest. You may have to make a compromise at the workplace. Control your expenses. Drive cautiously.</p>.<p>Someone may approach you for financial help. A small journey will make you feel relaxed. Your ideas will be appreciated by seniors. </p>