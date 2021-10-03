Daily Horoscope for Sunday, October 3, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: There will be a lot of stress at your home and workplace, so keep your head cool. Children must take care while playing outside.

Taurus: Cross-examine your work as minor mistakes may turn your image down at your workplace. Give your partner some much-needed quality time.

Gemini: Some exciting things will happen in your life today. You will be feeling fresh and needing a partner who will understand your feelings. Be clear with your thoughts.

Cancer: You will be blessed by Lord Ganesha, so pray with complete concentration today. You will taste lots of success in your career and education.

Leo: Singles should be careful regarding new relationships at the workplace. Domestic problems may arise due to which disagreements with your spouse are likely.

Virgo: Your desires and dreams could be realised now. You will find success in your romantic relationship. This is a favourable day for your profession to make rapid progress.

Libra: You are determined to sustain the growth that you have achieved and eve up the tempo. Work is progressing well, and travel is on the cards.

Scorpio: Tensions are high around you, and taking an attitude of patience and understanding will immensely benefit you and those around you. Your contacts will prove beneficial to you.

Sagittarius: Be cautious while on wheels or travelling. Minor obstacles might come in your career and finance. Be mindful when dealing with those close to you.

Capricorn: You will be able to overcome some of your losses in business and trading. If you worked hard in the past, then you will be receiving gifts.

Aquarius: Concentrate on your profession because some relations may disturb you a lot. An imperfect use of your energy will bring some health issues.

Pisces: Your worldview and spirituality will be much appreciated. Journalists will have an exciting day. You are inclined to get an ambitious partner with a beneficial influence.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 07:00 AM IST