Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 04:00 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, October 3, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: There will be a lot of stress at your home and workplace, so keep your head cool. Children must take care while playing outside.

Taurus: Cross-examine your work as minor mistakes may turn your image down at your workplace. Give your partner some much-needed quality time.

Gemini: Some exciting things will happen in your life today. You will be feeling fresh and needing a partner who will understand your feelings. Be clear with your thoughts.

Cancer: You will be blessed by Lord Ganesha, so pray with complete concentration today. You will taste lots of success in your career and education.

Leo: Singles should be careful regarding new relationships at the workplace. Domestic problems may arise due to which disagreements with your spouse are likely.

Virgo: Your desires and dreams could be realised now. You will find success in your romantic relationship. This is a favourable day for your profession to make rapid progress.

Libra: You are determined to sustain the growth that you have achieved and eve up the tempo. Work is progressing well, and travel is on the cards.

Scorpio: Tensions are high around you, and taking an attitude of patience and understanding will immensely benefit you and those around you. Your contacts will prove beneficial to you.

Sagittarius: Be cautious while on wheels or travelling. Minor obstacles might come in your career and finance. Be mindful when dealing with those close to you.

Capricorn: You will be able to overcome some of your losses in business and trading. If you worked hard in the past, then you will be receiving gifts.

Aquarius: Concentrate on your profession because some relations may disturb you a lot. An imperfect use of your energy will bring some health issues.

Pisces: Your worldview and spirituality will be much appreciated. Journalists will have an exciting day. You are inclined to get an ambitious partner with a beneficial influence.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
