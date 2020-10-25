Daily Horoscope for Sunday, October 25, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Problems and tensions are seen on the cards on the professional front. Don't let the stress knock you down. Believe yourself, take challenges head-on.</p>.<p>It's a successful day for working professionals. Those in politics, social sector and government service may get promoted. Health will improve.</p>.<p>Your perspective towards general things and especially spirituality will be appreciated. Journalists will have an exciting day. Life partner will keep you happy.</p>.<p>In business and career, things are not going to be easy, but do not give up. You would cross all the hurdles and achieve success. Keep a tab on your emotions.</p>.<p>You may get in touch with some influential personalities, mostly politicians but do not expect any favour from them. Take enough rest, relax your body and mind.</p>.<p>Health will be troublesome. Things will work exactly the way you wanted in terms of work-life. Dining out with family is on the cards. Use money wisely.</p>.<p>Your love for luxuries and comforts will increase. Avoid confrontations with your seniors/ co-workers at the workplace. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>You may get worried about your relationship with loved ones. The financial crunch will up your stress. Be prepared, your workload is likely to increase.</p>.<p>You will be very fortunate and will receive special favours from the authorities. You will be successful in all your endeavours. It's a successful day overall. </p>.<p>Your soaring confidence and self-esteem will lead you to do better things. You can be a leader, an innovator by the sheer force of your personality.</p>.<p>Seniors will appreciate your work. Singles may fall in love. Your friends and loved ones give you better solutions to business problems.<br></p>.<p>Keep an eye on your health and also on your enemies. Your enemies can cause some lifetime wounds and disgrace, be very careful. Avoid junk food.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>