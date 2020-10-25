Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, October 25, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Problems and tensions are seen on the cards on the professional front. Don't let the stress knock you down. Believe yourself, take challenges head-on.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It's a successful day for working professionals. Those in politics, social sector and government service may get promoted. Health will improve.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your perspective towards general things and especially spirituality will be appreciated. Journalists will have an exciting day. Life partner will keep you happy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

In business and career, things are not going to be easy, but do not give up. You would cross all the hurdles and achieve success. Keep a tab on your emotions.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may get in touch with some influential personalities, mostly politicians but do not expect any favour from them. Take enough rest, relax your body and mind.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Health will be troublesome. Things will work exactly the way you wanted in terms of work-life. Dining out with family is on the cards. Use money wisely.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your love for luxuries and comforts will increase. Avoid confrontations with your seniors/ co-workers at the workplace. Take care of your health.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may get worried about your relationship with loved ones. The financial crunch will up your stress. Be prepared, your workload is likely to increase.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will be very fortunate and will receive special favours from the authorities. You will be successful in all your endeavours. It's a successful day overall.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your soaring confidence and self-esteem will lead you to do better things. You can be a leader, an innovator by the sheer force of your personality.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Seniors will appreciate your work. Singles may fall in love. Your friends and loved ones give you better solutions to business problems.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Keep an eye on your health and also on your enemies. Your enemies can cause some lifetime wounds and disgrace, be very careful. Avoid junk food.

