Daily Horoscope for Sunday, October 17, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You have tremendous confidence to carry your pursuits. Your hard work will pay off, and you will get lots of opportunities to grow financially.

Taurus: You may be in a laid-back mood and will find it difficult to focus on tasks that require rigorous analysis. Don’t let challenges or hurdles weigh you down.

Gemini: New partnerships will have a positive outcome. Social connections help you find new career opportunities. You will spend time with your loved ones.

Cancer: You will be determined to get things done at work and may not have the patience to deal with people who cannot keep up with your pace.

Leo: You are brilliant and take challenges head-on. You have put in a lot of hard work in the past. Today is a good time to reap success or buy a new car.

Virgo: You’ll see the positive side of things and will feel more serene. Try to devote more time to your partner, as it is high time you give them some attention.

Libra: With your smile and charm, you can make your children stand on the line drawn by you. You will experience happiness in beautiful surroundings.

Scorpio: You display steady affection and expect your partner to shower you with love and romance. Why hurt others when you can avoid it easily?

Sagittarius: You always approach romance from an intellectual angle. Today students will do well in their studies. Your friends and colleagues will appreciate your work.

Capricorn: Good relations with seniors will pay you good dividends. You can make your score to success in some quick time; the unemployed will land good jobs.

Aquarius: There will be disappointment at the workplace. Be cautious while on wheels. Enemies in politics might try to turn down your image.

Pisces: Your ideas will impress your seniors at the workplace. You will help those in need and solve their problems. Romance is in the air.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 07:00 AM IST