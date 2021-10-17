e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 09:57 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, October 17, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: You have tremendous confidence to carry your pursuits. Your hard work will pay off, and you will get lots of opportunities to grow financially.

Taurus: You may be in a laid-back mood and will find it difficult to focus on tasks that require rigorous analysis. Don’t let challenges or hurdles weigh you down.

Gemini: New partnerships will have a positive outcome. Social connections help you find new career opportunities. You will spend time with your loved ones.

Cancer: You will be determined to get things done at work and may not have the patience to deal with people who cannot keep up with your pace.

Leo: You are brilliant and take challenges head-on. You have put in a lot of hard work in the past. Today is a good time to reap success or buy a new car.

Virgo: You’ll see the positive side of things and will feel more serene. Try to devote more time to your partner, as it is high time you give them some attention.

Libra: With your smile and charm, you can make your children stand on the line drawn by you. You will experience happiness in beautiful surroundings.

Scorpio: You display steady affection and expect your partner to shower you with love and romance. Why hurt others when you can avoid it easily?

Sagittarius: You always approach romance from an intellectual angle. Today students will do well in their studies. Your friends and colleagues will appreciate your work.

Capricorn: Good relations with seniors will pay you good dividends. You can make your score to success in some quick time; the unemployed will land good jobs.

Aquarius: There will be disappointment at the workplace. Be cautious while on wheels. Enemies in politics might try to turn down your image.

Pisces: Your ideas will impress your seniors at the workplace. You will help those in need and solve their problems. Romance is in the air.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
