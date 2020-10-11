Daily Horoscope for Sunday, October 11, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Discussing problems with life partner will give some relief from stress. Past tensions will be over and some positive moments are expected in political and social sector.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your relationship will be much better with your spouse. There will be happiness in your love life. A practical approach will allow you make the most of career opportunities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your hard work will be rewarded. Results might be encouraging. Hence, try to concentrate more in studies. Romantic relationships will be better. You will think of buying a new vehicle.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Your insecurities will slowly diminish. You are now going to start a new beginning in your career. So keep a fresh mindset and leave the past aside and concentrate more on present.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Make proper use of finances today it is likely that some imbalance of your finances might put you in trouble. Listen others' ideas before reacting to them. Travel may turn hectic.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Some of you might have special moments in your life today. You have caring friends and you care for them even as you expand your horizons and concentrate on a realistic new future.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Your main criterion is personal growth and you will do all that you can to progress in the right direction. You look for larger picture and growth in several areas of your life.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
There is much guidance require to you before you start any new venture. Your family life will remain stable today and health related problems will go away. Musicians will have a good day.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
There will be expansion in trade or promotion at work is likely. You will enjoy the attention you get from opposite sex. If you are connected with governmental organisation you can expect a big assignment or honour coming your way.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You are generous, determined and independent. Your social quotient will be at peak. You are standing rock solid when everyone else is flapping. Romantic relationship will be fine today.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You will feel comfortable at work place due to less pressure or your seniors might be on a holiday. Speculative activities might bring in some gains today.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Just make sure you are more sympathetic to the needs of the people around you. As long as you are somewhat attentive, you should be able to avoid the pitfalls here.