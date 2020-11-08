Daily Horoscope for Sunday, November 8, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Try to clear all your debts. Meeting new people will freshen up your mood and mind. Romance is in the air. You may spend a romantic evening with your life-partner.</p>.<p>You may face challenges and hurdles on the work front. The peace and harmony at home may get disturbed due to arguments, quarrels. Try to understand your partner.</p>.<p>Increased work pressure will keep you busy. Seniors may put additional responsibilities on your shoulders. Health needs care. A romantic evening awaits you.</p>.<p>Move on from bad past and memories, live in the moment and aim for a better life and a future. Learn from your mistakes and don't repeat them. Focus on your marital life.</p>.<p>Trading in the stock may yield profit as luck is with you. Health could be troublesome, make sure you don't neglect any health issue. Stay away from junk and outside food.</p>.<p>Differences of opinion may trigger an argument between you and your spouse. Keep a check on your behaviour and think before you speak. Drive cautiously.</p>.<p>You may go on a long drive with your partner. Don't let the negative thoughts possess your mind. Stop worrying constantly about the future. Love life will bloom.</p>.<p>You may get easily distracted today and would find it challenging to focus on work. You may get some free time to indulge in your favourite hobbies. Journalists will do well.</p>.<p>A lazy and a relaxing day this would be where you will don't worry about work. Spending time with your family will make you feel happy. Love life will be blissful.</p>.<p>Those who are in the field of science or research and development may have a tough day. Certain issues of life may make you feel frustrated. Don't lose hope.</p>.<p>You may have to attend some meetings and conferences out of town. You will be impressive today where ever you go. This is the right time to develop new skills.</p>.<p>Communication, good contacts and correspondence should be the main focus at the workplace today. Do not trust anyone blindly. Be careful if you are in a relationship.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>