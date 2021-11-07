Daily Horoscope for Sunday, November 7, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You have to decide which work must be given preference first today. There may be a lot of work pressure. Those in politics have to handle situations diplomatically.

Taurus: Your priority today is to complete work that you committed to your seniors in the past few days. Progress in the banking and financial sector is likely.

Gemini: Produce some extra goods if you are in the manufacturing sector as some sudden demand may come soon, which will lead to profit. Romance is in the air.

Cancer: You might face problems from your colleagues or associates as they are not supporting your views or ideas. This might frustrate you.

Leo: Success will come to you. Overseas travel is on the cards for those aspiring for higher education. Scholarship and other financial rewards are likely.

Virgo: You have to focus on your tasks today. Nothing will go as per your timetable, and this will disturb you and create tension around you. Stay away from junk food.

Libra: Those in the music, arts or acting field will have a good day. They will get new assignments or contracts to sign. Journalists and retailers will get fame.

Scorpio: Some people take time to catch up with your ideas and intelligence. You have to be patient. New businesses proposals are on the horizon.

Sagittarius: Currently, you are facing lots of problems. Today will be hectic as work pressure will increase. Use words of encouragement to break the ice with your partner.

Capricorn: Your kids will start performing up to the mark. You would find a significant change in your lifestyle. Hard work is the key to success for you.

Aquarius: Investing in travel and furthering your education are possible ways to expand your professional portfolio. You may have to use your charm to solve problems.

Pisces: You will be determined to get things done at work and may not have the patience to deal with incompetence. Focus on doing things one step at a time.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 07, 2021, 06:00 AM IST