Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, November 29, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may face several challenges in your work life. Ego clashes will lead to arguments. Postpone your meetings, appointments if possible. Be careful while paying the bills.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Enemies/ opponents who could be plotting against you will fail in their plans. Your outstanding performance in the workplace will impress seniors. Your confidence will boost.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will feel that you have finally arrived on the big stage & would push yourself further. Sportspersons, actors will get new opportunities. Legal matters may get solved.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Those in sports/ political sector may go through some tensed tensions. Disappointments are likely on the work front. Avoid discussing delicate issues with your partner today.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may face ups and downs on the financial front. Avoid taking loans for business purposes. Some may buy a new vehicle. Avoid taking too much work stress, relax a bit.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will experience a mix of higher luck in life and rise in your perception to grasp and act upon complicated situations. Projects will get over on time. Take care of your health.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Regain your energy, rest and power up yourself so that you can fight back challenges which are about to come on your way. Spirituality will provide you with mental peace.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Students are going to perform well today. You will find some positive movement in pending projects. Don't worry, you will find solutions for financial problems on your own.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You simply manage to outsmart the opposition and you do it so deftly that they may not even be aware of it. Budding actors will do well. Travelling is on the cards.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Income will be steady. You need to cut down your expenses and start saving. Your energy and stamina may dip. Problems related to intestines, nervous system may occur.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may make good gains through speculations. Your children shall bring joy and happiness. Don't let any opportunity slip away from hands. Spend time with your spouse.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will find it hard to focus on work which will lead to mistakes, so stay focused. Higher authorities may keep an eye on your work, performance. Drive cautiously.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in