Daily Horoscope for Sunday, November 29, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You may face several challenges in your work life. Ego clashes will lead to arguments. Postpone your meetings, appointments if possible. Be careful while paying the bills.</p>.<p>Enemies/ opponents who could be plotting against you will fail in their plans. Your outstanding performance in the workplace will impress seniors.<strong> </strong>Your confidence will boost.</p>.<p>You will feel that you have finally arrived on the big stage & would push yourself further. Sportspersons, actors will get new opportunities. Legal matters may get solved.</p>.<p>Those in sports/ political sector may go through some tensed tensions. Disappointments are likely on the work front. Avoid discussing delicate issues with your partner today.</p>.<p>You may face ups and downs on the financial front. Avoid taking loans for business purposes. Some may buy a new vehicle. Avoid taking too much work stress, relax a bit.</p>.<p>You will experience a mix of higher luck in life and rise in your perception to grasp and act upon complicated situations. Projects will get over on time. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Regain your energy, rest and power up yourself so that you can fight back challenges which are about to come on your way. Spirituality will provide you with mental peace.</p>.<p>Students are going to perform well today. You will find some positive movement in pending projects. Don't worry, you will find solutions for financial problems on your own.</p>.<p>You simply manage to outsmart the opposition and you do it so deftly that they may not even be aware of it. Budding actors will do well. Travelling is on the cards.</p>.<p>Income will be steady. You need to cut down your expenses and start saving. Your energy and stamina may dip. Problems related to intestines, nervous system may occur.</p>.<p>You may make good gains through speculations. Your children shall bring joy and happiness. Don't let any opportunity slip away from hands. Spend time with your spouse.</p>.<p>You will find it hard to focus on work which will lead to mistakes, so stay focused. Higher authorities may keep an eye on your work, performance. Drive cautiously.</p>