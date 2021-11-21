Daily Horoscope for Sunday, November 21, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You need to brush up on your skills if you are desperately looking for growth. In regards to your career, this could be a struggling day. Open up to your partner if something is bothering you.

Taurus: You would be able to solve complicated office issues. Income is likely to increase. Unexpected gains are likely. Those in the field of sports/ politics may have a progressive day.

Gemini: Your colleagues may compare themselves, they may also feel jealous of your status and achievements. Drive cautiously. Gains are on the cards. Avoid junk food today.

Cancer: Don't let any opportunity slip out of your hands. Be confident about your actions. A favourbale day for engineering students. A business trip is likely. Love is in the air.

Leo: You may face many obstacles on the work front. You need to find a balance between hard work and creativity. Indulging in spirituality may help boost your mental peace.

Virgo: A hectic day awaits you. Cut down your expenses as most of them are unwanted and unnecessary. Start saving money for the future. Do not neglect your health.

Libra: Your friendly nature will win many hearts. Most of your time will be spent with friends/ loved ones. At work, your intelligence will be appreciated. Love life will be fine.

Scorpio: Your family life may hit a rough patch. You will find it difficult to focus on your work because of quarrels and problems at your home. Health needs care. Spend wisely.

Sagittarius: Work with full dedication and concentration. Avoid being overconfident. You may face problems on the financial front. Avoid getting angry with your loved ones.

Capricorn: This is a good day in terms of love. You may go out on a romantic getaway with your life partner. Take a break from your busy routine and pay attention to family life.

Aquarius: Positive attitude will lead to positive actions. You will feel a direct correlation between vitality and internal progress. Trust your potentials. Meditation is a must.

Pisces: New work/ business proposals may come your way. Manufacturers may see a rise in demand for their products. Meet new people and try to make stronger contacts.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 05:00 AM IST