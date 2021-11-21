e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 02:47 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, November 21, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Aries: You need to brush up on your skills if you are desperately looking for growth. In regards to your career, this could be a struggling day. Open up to your partner if something is bothering you.

Taurus: You would be able to solve complicated office issues. Income is likely to increase. Unexpected gains are likely. Those in the field of sports/ politics may have a progressive day.

Gemini: Your colleagues may compare themselves, they may also feel jealous of your status and achievements. Drive cautiously. Gains are on the cards. Avoid junk food today.

Cancer: Don't let any opportunity slip out of your hands. Be confident about your actions. A favourbale day for engineering students. A business trip is likely. Love is in the air.

Leo: You may face many obstacles on the work front. You need to find a balance between hard work and creativity. Indulging in spirituality may help boost your mental peace.

Virgo: A hectic day awaits you. Cut down your expenses as most of them are unwanted and unnecessary. Start saving money for the future. Do not neglect your health.

Libra: Your friendly nature will win many hearts. Most of your time will be spent with friends/ loved ones. At work, your intelligence will be appreciated. Love life will be fine.

Scorpio: Your family life may hit a rough patch. You will find it difficult to focus on your work because of quarrels and problems at your home. Health needs care. Spend wisely.

Sagittarius: Work with full dedication and concentration. Avoid being overconfident. You may face problems on the financial front. Avoid getting angry with your loved ones.

Capricorn: This is a good day in terms of love. You may go out on a romantic getaway with your life partner. Take a break from your busy routine and pay attention to family life.

Aquarius: Positive attitude will lead to positive actions. You will feel a direct correlation between vitality and internal progress. Trust your potentials. Meditation is a must.

Pisces: New work/ business proposals may come your way. Manufacturers may see a rise in demand for their products. Meet new people and try to make stronger contacts.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 05:00 AM IST
