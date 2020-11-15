Daily Horoscope for Sunday, November 15, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Avoid going on business tours as much as possible as it can prove unfruitful for your financial status. Don't let the ego come in between your personal/ professional relationship.
You might require some help to give your business a boost. You may meet new people and create good contacts by attending some social functions. Love is in the air.
Health needs care. Be very careful while travelling or driving. Avoid making impulsive decisions. Skip the plan of going on a drive with a spouse. Don't delay your work.
Keep a track on your important work today. Most of your problems will get solved. Financial deals will get success. Those in politics will dominate their opposite parties.
Luck and fortune are with you. Today, you may break all barriers and explore new territories. There is happiness, fulfilment, gains and achievements are seen on the cards.
Many good things obliquely happen to you. There is a renewing of social ties and the strengthening of old and new acquaintances and friendships. Students will do well.
Family matters will get resolved. Those who are unmarried may get a good proposal. Students will perform well. Fruitful journeys and pleasurable trips are indicated.
Health will be troublesome. Ill health may bring hurdles due to which, you will feel disturbed and lose your cool. Unexpected gains are likely. Avoid driving today.
Relationships are upswing both at the workplace and the family front. You may come across someone's secret. Spend more time with your family and loved ones.
If you've been wanting to share your innermost feelings to your partner, then go ahead as he/she will understand today. Financial problems are likely to find solutions.
You may go on a shopping spree, but avoid spending recklessly on unwanted things. Those in the social sector, their work will be appreciated. Avoid overthinking.
There is a possibility of minor injury or some health problems, so be cautious. Be careful while crossing roads. Conflicts in the family or at the workplace may up your anger.