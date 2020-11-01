Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, November 01, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Things may not work the way you had planned which will disturb you. Avoid breaking any kind of law or a rule, especially if you are a part of the political or social sector.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your romance reaches new heights. Your unconditional love will be unaffected by the negativity and so-called rules of society. Avoid involving into any altercation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You should act responsibly and wisely as your negative actions may land you in trouble. Your focus will be more on strengthening emotional wellbeing. Stress will reduce.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You won't get budge by any of the challenges. You will cross all the obstacles today with ease and your confidence will improve. Sportspersons may have a successful day.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You should clear all the doubts with your co-workers/ bosses if there's a misunderstanding which is affecting you. Travelling will be hectic. Do not neglect your health.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Avoid behaving immaturely in front of others, especially friends and relatives. If you are thinking to go on some adventurous trip, please drop the idea. Spend time with family.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Increased social honour may be noted. A new love relationship may begin. Libra men, keep all the women in your life happy. Seniors will appreciate your loyalty.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Increased self-confidence level will make you hale and healthy. You may visit a holy place. Go with the flow, don't overthink. Your reputation is safe, don't worry.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your loneliness may vanish as today you are likely to meet your soulmate today. Those in the field of construction and engineering will progress well.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will be at your romantic best. You will prefer spending time with your life partner. You will have a relaxing day. Students will do well.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You are in a mood of thanksgiving and contentment. On the flip side, there are mounting expenses and other worries. Health problems are on the cards.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Investment in commodities and metals will be profitable. Your interest in culture and religion will increase. Students are likely to perform well as stars are with them.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in