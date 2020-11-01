Daily Horoscope for Sunday, November 01, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Things may not work the way you had planned which will disturb you. Avoid breaking any kind of law or a rule, especially if you are a part of the political or social sector.</p>.<p>Your romance reaches new heights. Your unconditional love will be unaffected by the negativity and so-called rules of society. Avoid involving into any altercation.</p>.<p>You should act responsibly and wisely as your negative actions may land you in trouble. Your focus will be more on strengthening emotional wellbeing. Stress will reduce.</p>.<p>You won't get budge by any of the challenges. You will cross all the obstacles today with ease and your confidence will improve. Sportspersons may have a successful day.</p>.<p> You should clear all the doubts with your co-workers/ bosses if there's a misunderstanding which is affecting you. Travelling will be hectic. Do not neglect your health.</p>.<p>Avoid behaving immaturely in front of others, especially friends and relatives. If you are thinking to go on some adventurous trip, please drop the idea. Spend time with family.</p>.<p>Increased social honour may be noted. A new love relationship may begin. Libra men, keep all the women in your life happy. Seniors will appreciate your loyalty.</p>.<p>Increased self-confidence level will make you hale and healthy. You may visit a holy place. Go with the flow, don't overthink. Your reputation is safe, don't worry.</p>.<p>Your loneliness may vanish as today you are likely to meet your soulmate today. Those in the field of construction and engineering will progress well.</p>.<p>You will be at your romantic best. You will prefer spending time with your life partner. You will have a relaxing day. Students will do well.</p>.<p>You are in a mood of thanksgiving and contentment. On the flip side, there are mounting expenses and other worries. Health problems are on the cards.</p>.<p>Investment in commodities and metals will be profitable. Your interest in culture and religion will increase. Students are likely to perform well as stars are with them.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>