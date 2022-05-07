Daily Horoscope for Sunday, May 8, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Aries
Today is the day to concentrate on studies and career.
Finance: House loan / vehicle loan may be sanctioned today.
Career: People in fields like education / automobile / property dealer will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Maternal family may pay a visit. Good day to join career-oriented courses. Some people may get job.
Health: Some people may suffer from throat, ear, nerves system or skin problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
Taurus
You might be confused while making decisions, so discus with your family members.
Finance: You may invest in communication or developing your health and personality.
Career: People in fields like share market /communication / journalism / art / entertainment will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: Today, you will have fun with your family and children.
Health: Overall health may be fine some, but some people may suffer from throat infection.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
Gemini
You must be careful while talking. Choose words carefully.
Finance: You may pay insurance premiums or pay for tooth treatment.
Career: People in fields like occult science / education / insurance will get success.
Domestic & love life: Some people may buy property or go abroad for education.
Health: Health problems related to throat, tooth, eyes and respiratory tract are indicated for some.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
Cancer
Today is the day to fulfil your desires.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / communication items / spouse.
Career: People in fields like communication / tourism / literature will get success.
Domestic & love life: Those waiting for visa will get it. Unmarried may find their match.
Health: Overall it’s a healthy day, but some people may suffer from common cough and cold.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
Leo
You will get returns of your investments today.
Finance: Expect expenditure on health / office expansion / career development.
Career: Jobless people may get job. Servicemen may get promotion. People in fields like finance, HR agencies, doctors will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Family life may get disturbed due to work load or illness.
Health: Some people may suffer from skin, throat problems or bronchitis.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
Virgo
Some people may not get job satisfaction.
Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment / health / education.
Career: People in fields like communication / religion / entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may go for pilgrimage or enjoy the day with children.
Health: Overall health will be fine.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
Libra
You must take precautions before doing anything as the day is not in your favour.
Finance: Loss in business is indicated. You may pay insurance premiums.
Career: You may take wrong decisions, so take expert advice. People in fields like insurance / occult science / garage / finance co. will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Students may not be able to concentrate on studies. House or vehicle maintenance is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee, feet or chest pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
Scorpio
Care must be taken while signing documents.
Finance: expect expenditure on education / business loan premium.
Career: People in fields like communication / astrologers / journalism will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find a suitable partner, but compromises will be required.
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis, lumber, thigh, or skin problems.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
Sagittarius
Struggle and win — that how the day will be today.
Finance: today you can get your stuck money back. You may get your insurance maturity.
Career: People in fields like communication / literature / publication / speaker will get success.
Domestic & love life: Married life may get disturbed due to busy work schedule. Those looking for employment may get job.
Health: Some people may suffer from lumber, knee, throat, eye pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
Capricorn
Today, get cured and enjoy life.
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment / romantic date.
Career: People in fields like doctor / entertainment /sports will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may enjoy a romantic date. Married people may have fun time with their families.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain, or problems related to throat and skin.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
Aquarius
Care must be taken while driving today.
Finance: You may pay loan premiums. Don’t help anyone financially.
Career: People in fields like construction / education / finance co./ garage will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Repairing or renovation of the house is indicated. Dispute with mother or children is likely.
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis, throat or skin problems. Surgery is also indicated.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
Pisces
Today is the day for reunions and parties.
Finance: Expect expenditure on some celebration / party.
Career: People in fields like marriage hall/ event management / journalism / publication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationship might tie the knot. Married couples can enjoy romantic date or might go on honeymoon.
Health: Overall health will be fine, but some people may suffer from common cough.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)