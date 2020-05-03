Daily Horoscope for Sunday, May 3, 2020, for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: A valuable relationship may hit a rough patch. Be very careful in terms of family and relationships. Consult an expert before implementing your ideas at the workplace.

Taurus: You will make good progress on the domestic front. Professional and financial success is also on the cards. Pay attention to your mental health.

Gemini: You will notice a change in your colleagues’ behaviour which will make you disturbed. Drive cautiously and responsibly. Spend more time with your spouse.

Cancer: Seniors are likely to put more responsibilities on shoulders. Do not travel unless it’s important and urgent. Do your best as your boss would expect good results from your end.

Leo: Keep a tab on your expenses. You are likely to spend your money on unwanted things. Hurdles on the business front are likely. Don’t act possessive with your partner.

Virgo: Business expansion is likely. Those in politics and social sector will see a rise in position and income. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Libra: Move on from bad past as things are going to take positive turns. You are likely to be blessed with progress, happiness and peace of mind. You will do well in every sector.

Scorpio: You will get the fruits of your hard work. You will flourish on the financial front. Your confidence level will increase and you will work more passionately.

Sagittarius: Do not let struggles and bad luck hamper your will power. Life is all about uncertainties just do your best and move ahead. Talking to loved ones will bust your stress.

Capricorn: Issues related to your romantic life will get solved. You will start valuing your partner more. Domestic life will be blissful. Avoid eating junk food.

Aquarius: In terms of legal matters, luck is on your side. Your life may soon start taking positive turns. Meditation will help strengthen your mental well-being.

Pisces: If you are thinking to start a new business or investing in properties then you should not do it for some time as time is not favourable. You will make good contacts with the help of social websites.