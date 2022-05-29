Daily Horoscope for Sunday, May 29, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Aries: Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.

Finance: You will spend money to improve your health, personality, and entertainment.

Career: People in the fields of arts, entertainment, and sports will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: You will spend time with family and loved ones. You may also attend a family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain, and eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Taurus: Today is the day to travel and study.

Finance: You might invest in a property or buy a vehicle.

Career: Good day for people in tourism, hospital, politics and administration.

Domestic & love life: You might not feel happy at home today. You may prefer to go out for a long drive. Lucky day for students to concentrate and crack exams.

Health: Some people may visit clinics because of ear problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

Gemini: You might travel, spend or invest today.

Finance: You will spend money for on essential things and medical bills.

Career: Travelling for business will be fruitful. You may sign new business contracts or deals.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive. Catching up with siblings is also on the cards.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems; some may feel nervous or isolated.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Cancer: You will see income growth today.

Finance: Today you will achieve financial stability.

Career: Unemployed people will get jobs. Servicemen will get promotion. Businessmen will see growth in business.

Domestic & love life: Family members may help you ease your workload. Family life will be happy and normal.

Health: Some people may suffer from toothache, and eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Leo: Today, the focus will be on finding where you stand in life.

Finance: You can expect foreign funds for business or you might also make investments for business expansion.

Career: Transfer is likely for some at the workplace. Administration will be in your control.

Domestic & love life: Your ego will lead you to take the initiative in family decisions.

Health: Overall health will be fine. Some people may suffer from knee pain or heat-related problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo: Today is the day to travel, study and spend.

Finance: Travel, health, and education call for more expenditure.

Career: It is a beneficial day for people in tourism, healthcare, and education sectors.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure, heart problems, or back pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Libra: Today, you will face problems in professional and family life.

Finance: It will be a day of profit and loss.

Career: Some people may take wrong decisions in business or at the workplace. So, think wisely.

Domestic & love life: You will make efforts to strike a work-life balance.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain or lower limb pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Scorpio: Today is a positive day on the career and family front.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business, travel, and education.

Career: It’s a good day for those in banking, hospitality, and healthcare sectors. Unemployed people will get jobs.

Domestic & love life: You will try to maintain a balance between family life and career.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure, waist or knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

Sagittarius: You will face problems head-on and find solutions for them.

Finance: In-laws or partner might provide financial help.

Career: Some people may feel mental or physical stress / work pressure

Domestic & love life: You may have to solve some issues with your father or in-laws.

Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery, indigestion, eye or heart problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Capricorn: Today is a romantic day with some angst.

Finance: Expenses for spouse, children are expected today.

Career: People in share market, entertainment sector, pub owners, and sportsperson will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Lovers may face opposition from their families, especially fathers.

Health: Some people may suffer from back or lumbar pain, or heart problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Aquarius: You will be busy on all fronts: work and home.

Finance: Loan for house, vehicle, and/or business will be sanctioned today, or you may apply for the same.

Career: Some people may start a business despite being working professionals.

Domestic & love life: Business or family meetings can be held today.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach, chest or lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Pisces: You will achieve financial stability today.

Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.

Career: Unemployed people will get jobs. Servicemen will get promotions.

Domestic & love life: Some people may experience breakups. Your spouse or children may have some problems.

Health: Some people may suffer from back, arm or toothache.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red