Daily Horoscope for Sunday, May 29, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 11:11 PM IST
Aries: Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.

Finance: You will spend money to improve your health, personality, and entertainment.

Career: People in the fields of arts, entertainment, and sports will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: You will spend time with family and loved ones. You may also attend a family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain, and eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Taurus: Today is the day to travel and study.

Finance: You might invest in a property or buy a vehicle.

Career: Good day for people in tourism, hospital, politics and administration.

Domestic & love life: You might not feel happy at home today. You may prefer to go out for a long drive. Lucky day for students to concentrate and crack exams.

Health: Some people may visit clinics because of ear problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

Gemini: You might travel, spend or invest today.

Finance: You will spend money for on essential things and medical bills.

Career: Travelling for business will be fruitful. You may sign new business contracts or deals.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive. Catching up with siblings is also on the cards.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems; some may feel nervous or isolated.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Cancer: You will see income growth today.

Finance: Today you will achieve financial stability.

Career: Unemployed people will get jobs. Servicemen will get promotion. Businessmen will see growth in business.

Domestic & love life: Family members may help you ease your workload. Family life will be happy and normal.

Health: Some people may suffer from toothache, and eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Leo: Today, the focus will be on finding where you stand in life.

Finance: You can expect foreign funds for business or you might also make investments for business expansion.

Career: Transfer is likely for some at the workplace. Administration will be in your control.

Domestic & love life: Your ego will lead you to take the initiative in family decisions.

Health: Overall health will be fine. Some people may suffer from knee pain or heat-related problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo: Today is the day to travel, study and spend.

Finance: Travel, health, and education call for more expenditure.

Career: It is a beneficial day for people in tourism, healthcare, and education sectors.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure, heart problems, or back pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Libra: Today, you will face problems in professional and family life.

Finance: It will be a day of profit and loss.

Career: Some people may take wrong decisions in business or at the workplace. So, think wisely.

Domestic & love life: You will make efforts to strike a work-life balance.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain or lower limb pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Scorpio: Today is a positive day on the career and family front.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business, travel, and education.

Career: It’s a good day for those in banking, hospitality, and healthcare sectors. Unemployed people will get jobs.

Domestic & love life: You will try to maintain a balance between family life and career.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure, waist or knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

Sagittarius: You will face problems head-on and find solutions for them.

Finance: In-laws or partner might provide financial help.

Career: Some people may feel mental or physical stress / work pressure

Domestic & love life: You may have to solve some issues with your father or in-laws.

Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery, indigestion, eye or heart problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Capricorn: Today is a romantic day with some angst.

Finance: Expenses for spouse, children are expected today.

Career: People in share market, entertainment sector, pub owners, and sportsperson will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Lovers may face opposition from their families, especially fathers.

Health: Some people may suffer from back or lumbar pain, or heart problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Aquarius: You will be busy on all fronts: work and home.

Finance: Loan for house, vehicle, and/or business will be sanctioned today, or you may apply for the same.

Career: Some people may start a business despite being working professionals.

Domestic & love life: Business or family meetings can be held today.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach, chest or lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Pisces: You will achieve financial stability today.

Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.

Career: Unemployed people will get jobs. Servicemen will get promotions.

Domestic & love life: Some people may experience breakups. Your spouse or children may have some problems.

Health: Some people may suffer from back, arm or toothache.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

