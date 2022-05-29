Daily Horoscope for Sunday, May 29, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Aries: Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.
Finance: You will spend money to improve your health, personality, and entertainment.
Career: People in the fields of arts, entertainment, and sports will achieve success.
Domestic & love life: You will spend time with family and loved ones. You may also attend a family get together.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain, and eye problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
Taurus: Today is the day to travel and study.
Finance: You might invest in a property or buy a vehicle.
Career: Good day for people in tourism, hospital, politics and administration.
Domestic & love life: You might not feel happy at home today. You may prefer to go out for a long drive. Lucky day for students to concentrate and crack exams.
Health: Some people may visit clinics because of ear problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
Gemini: You might travel, spend or invest today.
Finance: You will spend money for on essential things and medical bills.
Career: Travelling for business will be fruitful. You may sign new business contracts or deals.
Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive. Catching up with siblings is also on the cards.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems; some may feel nervous or isolated.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
Cancer: You will see income growth today.
Finance: Today you will achieve financial stability.
Career: Unemployed people will get jobs. Servicemen will get promotion. Businessmen will see growth in business.
Domestic & love life: Family members may help you ease your workload. Family life will be happy and normal.
Health: Some people may suffer from toothache, and eye problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
Leo: Today, the focus will be on finding where you stand in life.
Finance: You can expect foreign funds for business or you might also make investments for business expansion.
Career: Transfer is likely for some at the workplace. Administration will be in your control.
Domestic & love life: Your ego will lead you to take the initiative in family decisions.
Health: Overall health will be fine. Some people may suffer from knee pain or heat-related problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
Virgo: Today is the day to travel, study and spend.
Finance: Travel, health, and education call for more expenditure.
Career: It is a beneficial day for people in tourism, healthcare, and education sectors.
Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure, heart problems, or back pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
Libra: Today, you will face problems in professional and family life.
Finance: It will be a day of profit and loss.
Career: Some people may take wrong decisions in business or at the workplace. So, think wisely.
Domestic & love life: You will make efforts to strike a work-life balance.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain or lower limb pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
Scorpio: Today is a positive day on the career and family front.
Finance: Expect expenditure on business, travel, and education.
Career: It’s a good day for those in banking, hospitality, and healthcare sectors. Unemployed people will get jobs.
Domestic & love life: You will try to maintain a balance between family life and career.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure, waist or knee pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
Sagittarius: You will face problems head-on and find solutions for them.
Finance: In-laws or partner might provide financial help.
Career: Some people may feel mental or physical stress / work pressure
Domestic & love life: You may have to solve some issues with your father or in-laws.
Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery, indigestion, eye or heart problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
Capricorn: Today is a romantic day with some angst.
Finance: Expenses for spouse, children are expected today.
Career: People in share market, entertainment sector, pub owners, and sportsperson will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Lovers may face opposition from their families, especially fathers.
Health: Some people may suffer from back or lumbar pain, or heart problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
Aquarius: You will be busy on all fronts: work and home.
Finance: Loan for house, vehicle, and/or business will be sanctioned today, or you may apply for the same.
Career: Some people may start a business despite being working professionals.
Domestic & love life: Business or family meetings can be held today.
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach, chest or lumbar pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
Pisces: You will achieve financial stability today.
Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.
Career: Unemployed people will get jobs. Servicemen will get promotions.
Domestic & love life: Some people may experience breakups. Your spouse or children may have some problems.
Health: Some people may suffer from back, arm or toothache.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)