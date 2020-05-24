Daily Horoscope for Sunday, May 24, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Those in the transport business may see a rise in their income. Keep your hard-earned money safe and cut down your expenses. You may make slow progress. Success is on the cards.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your tremendous enthusiasm and energy pull people towards you. Stay away from oily and junk food for the sake of your health. Be cautious while working on a new assignment.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Communicating with clients will help you get big orders. You will flourish on the financial front. Those in the field of politics may have a tough day. Take care of your health.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
A group assignment or a project will keep you on your toes. Your work and dedication will make you stand out from others. The money will flow easily. Pay hike or promotion is on the cards.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You need to put extra efforts in order to reach your goals. Don't let anyone else control your life, it's your life and you should know what is right and what is wrong for you. Pay attention to your health.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You will overcome all the obstacles which will come on your way. Your friends and loved ones will support you in all your endeavours which will also boost your confidence.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You may learn a new skill or you may enrol for an online course. New acquisitions will improve your career prospects. Pay attention to your family life.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Do not waste your time by giving importance to people like government officials or political leaders as they are less likely to do a favour. Instead of depending on others for help, push yourself and do your best.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Better time and better relationships will lead to satisfaction and overall happiness. Your confidence and self-belief will increase. New job opportunities are around the corner.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Nurture your relationships. Pay attention to your life partner's needs and spend time with him/ her. Think twice before you speak and keep an eye on your anger.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You should try to appreciate the positive sides of your partner's character. Stop being selfish. Stay away from all kind of arguments.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Singles may find someone interesting. You will be at your creative best. You will be in a happy and optimistic mood.