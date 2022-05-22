Daily Horoscope for Sunday, May 22, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Today you may pay your loan / insurance premium. Investment in land is indicated.

Career: People in fields like occult science / surgeon / insurance /research will be benefit.

Domestic & love life: Dispute regarding property is indicated. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity / eye problem is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: You may spend money for your business growth. You may invest in land.

Career: Dispute with your business partner or senior officer is likely to occur. Business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated. Unmarried people may find their life partner through their office colleague.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / feet pain / eye problem.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle.

Finance: Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.

Career: Dispute with your staff under you, is indicated. Jobless people will get job. Servicemen will get promotion.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from ear pain / stomach pain / knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today loss is indicated in personal and commercial life.

Finance: Today loss in business is indicated due to wrong decisions.

Career: Mistakes at the workplace or disputes with seniors is indicated. Hence, you need to control your anger.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father / children is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / knee pain / acidity.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Investment or expenditure for business / education is expected.

Career: People in fields like education / land / auto parts / garage will get success. Job transfer / training seminars are indicated. Dispute with partner is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Students may go abroad or away from home for education. Dispute in family members related with spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from lower waist pain / chest pain / acidity / insomnia

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to gain something after losing something.

Finance: You may have to give commission, to get your work done.

Career: People in fields like commission agent / Occult science / surgeons / detective / insurance will be benefited. Some dispute with your colleagues is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Jobless people may get job after negotiating something.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / constipation / shoulder pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for children and marriage celebration is expected.

Career: People in fields like share market / marriage halls / event management / lodging / gym will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children / spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match. Some may propose their loved ones.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / lower back pain / Throat pain /stomach ache.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: housing / vehicle loan will be sanctioned today.

Career: People in fields like technical / repairing / construction / garage will get success today.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children or dispute with maternal relatives is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / acidity / insomnia / head ache is indicated.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you must control your anger as disputes are indicated.

Finance: Today is the day to pay loan premium/ investment in land.

Career: People in fields like Martial arts / Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success. Some people may leave their job.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling / children is expected. Troubles in travel are also indicated. Aggression in love life is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from Ear pain/ back pain / eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to strengthen your relationship bond.

Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated

Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried can find their match. People in relationship will tie their knot. Some people may face family disputes.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / ear pain / chest pain / eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to concentrate on your work.

Finance: Business loan may be sanctioned today.

Career: People in fields like Technician / barbers/ butchers / arm forces will get success. Disputes at office or work place is indicated. Jobless people will get job.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load. Keep control on your anger, as it may spoil your family atmosphere.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/ tooth ache / knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today you will be aggressive and may try to dominate others.

Finance: Unexpected / unavoidable expenditure is indicated. Share traders should play wisely.

Career: People in fields like police / butchers / barbers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Children may go out of town. Troubles in traveling are indicated, so take precautions accordingly.

Health: Some people may suffer from head ache / Throat pain / thigh pain / eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:03 AM IST