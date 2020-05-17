Daily Horoscope for Sunday, May 17, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Issues related to property or land should be discussed with family in order to avoid future clashes among family members, but if the issue is complicated, then seek expert advice. Those in the film industry will do well.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Family discussions will be productive and could lead to consensus on important issues. Your love life will improve and you will feel happy and satisfied on the romantic front. Follow a healthy routine.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Pay attention to your electrical appliances/ equipment and check if they need to be repaired. Make sure you back up all your data on the computer. Don’t let your self-belief dip.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Express your ideas and views with details, if you want them to get accepted at the workplace. Differences of opinions between you and your life partner may lead to arguments.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Liability of work on you at the workplace will be more today. Private firms may face some liquidity problems. Your partner will give you much needed support which will boost your confidence.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Be careful while on wheels. Take care of your documents and valuables. Do not ignore any health issue or else it may turn into a major health problem. Complications in regards to new projects or an assignment are on the cards.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Your relationship with your boss and higher authorities will improve. Writers will be at their creative best. You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood. Those in the transport business will see a rise in their income.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You will get enough leisure to relax and chill. You won’t be in a mood to work. You will act more resolute on the domestic front. You will make important decisions in terms of home and family.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Social life is likely to cause stress and troubles. You may realise that your relationship is not going the way you wanted. Your health needs care. It is advisable that you follow a healthy diet.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
This could be one of the challenging days for your work life as ego clashes and dirty office politics may come to the forefront. Avoid scheduling appointments, attending meetings today. Check your bills properly.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You may feel lonely and isolated. At home, old domestic issues may erupt again. You will be on your toes due to increased work pressure. Instead of spending time on TV, mobiles you should relax after finishing your work.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Avoid getting angry over irrelevant and petty issues. Married life may hit a rough patch which will increase your stress. Avoid arguing with your partner in order to maintain peace and harmony at home.