Daily Horoscope for Sunday, May 1, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Aries: Some people may travel for academic pursuits.

Finance: Some people may spend money for education or buy property or vehicle.

Career: People in event management, automobile dealers, land dealers, teachers will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Some people may spend money for their wife. You may go for picnic with your family. Newly married couple may go for honeymoon.

Health: Diabetics should avoid eating sweets.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus: Business deals or contracts will be successful.

Finance: Some people may get good returns on their investments, while some may get foreign funds.

Career: Online interviews will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Today your younger sibling may go abroad. Married people may have some family issues.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

Gemini: Today is the day to spread happiness.

Finance: People in share market can earn well. You may get foreign funds or investors for your business

Career: People in arts, entertainment, sports may get new opportunity. Some people may get promotion and pay raise.

Domestic & love life: . Those expecting baby, will get good news today. Your kids will help in your work. You will get family support in your business.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Cancer: Good day for students and teachers. Favourable time for those appearing for exams.

Finance: New opportunities and growth in business is indicated.

Career: Promotion is indicated at workplace for some. Those looking for a job will get good opportunities.

Domestic & love life: it’s time to buy a vehicle. You will enjoy decorating your house, or enjoy party at home.

Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Leo: Today, care should be taken before making any decision as loss is indicated.

Finance: You can invest in insurance policies, or hardware-related companies.

Career: Think twice while signing or handling any document / agreement.

Domestic & love life: Take care of your father, he may have health issues. Some dispute with wife and younger sibling is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, pain in arm / feet, thighs.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver / White

Virgo: Success will come along with some loss.

Finance: Be cautions while signing business deals. Financial help from business partner or in-laws is indicated.

Career: Those in occult science, technical field, insurance agents, or event management will earn well.

Domestic & love life: Family life will be happy. You may attend wedding or family get together. Dispute with younger sibling or friend is indicated.

Health: people may suffer from Pain in legs, eye problems, lumber pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Libra: You must pay attention to your fitness.

Finance: Today, you may get your held-up money back.

Career: Take expert advice in business as loss is indicated. Don’t make hasty decisions.

Domestic & love life: married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships. So avoid disputes.

Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Scorpio: It’s a fun day with travel, romance on the cards.

Finance: You may invest in luxury, beauty, pharma or entertainment industries.

Career: Some people may leave their job, while some may get a transfer.

Domestic & love life: those who are unmarried may find their life partner. Married/ love life will be romantic.

Health: people will get cured today after some medication or hospitalization, which will be of short duration.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / Saffron

Sagittarius: Today all your work will be get done in less efforts.

Finance: Good day to start partnership.

Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will get a taste of success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain, ladies may suffer from period problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Capricorn: Today, students and teachers will find it difficult to concentrate in their work.

Finance: Share traders will make good earnings.

Career: People in arts, entertainment, sports, advertising will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party.

Health: overall health will be good, but while enjoying don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Aquarius: Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.

Finance: Your loan may sanctioned today. You may get financial help from your maternal relatives.

Career: Job transfer is likely for some. Training to hone your skills is also indicated. Those in education field will earn well.

Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time to your family, due to your job responsibilities.

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion, eye problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

Pisces: Use words wisely, miscommunication might cause troubles.

Finance: Loss is indicated today. Hence, make cautious decisions.

Career: Liquor shop, bars, pubs will benefit today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.

Health: Toothache, eye problems, back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 12:11 AM IST