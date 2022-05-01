e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Sunday, May 1, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, May 1, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar | Updated on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 12:11 AM IST

Pixabay
Pixabay
Advertisement

Aries: Some people may travel for academic pursuits.

Finance: Some people may spend money for education or buy property or vehicle.

Career: People in event management, automobile dealers, land dealers, teachers will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Some people may spend money for their wife. You may go for picnic with your family. Newly married couple may go for honeymoon.

Health: Diabetics should avoid eating sweets.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus: Business deals or contracts will be successful.

Finance: Some people may get good returns on their investments, while some may get foreign funds.

Career: Online interviews will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Today your younger sibling may go abroad. Married people may have some family issues.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

Gemini: Today is the day to spread happiness.

Finance: People in share market can earn well. You may get foreign funds or investors for your business

Career: People in arts, entertainment, sports may get new opportunity. Some people may get promotion and pay raise.

Domestic & love life: . Those expecting baby, will get good news today. Your kids will help in your work. You will get family support in your business.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Cancer: Good day for students and teachers. Favourable time for those appearing for exams.

Finance: New opportunities and growth in business is indicated.

Career: Promotion is indicated at workplace for some. Those looking for a job will get good opportunities.

Domestic & love life: it’s time to buy a vehicle. You will enjoy decorating your house, or enjoy party at home.

Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Leo: Today, care should be taken before making any decision as loss is indicated.

Finance: You can invest in insurance policies, or hardware-related companies.

Career: Think twice while signing or handling any document / agreement.

Domestic & love life: Take care of your father, he may have health issues. Some dispute with wife and younger sibling is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, pain in arm / feet, thighs.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver / White

Virgo: Success will come along with some loss.

Finance: Be cautions while signing business deals. Financial help from business partner or in-laws is indicated.

Career: Those in occult science, technical field, insurance agents, or event management will earn well.

Domestic & love life: Family life will be happy. You may attend wedding or family get together. Dispute with younger sibling or friend is indicated.

Health: people may suffer from Pain in legs, eye problems, lumber pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Libra: You must pay attention to your fitness.

Finance: Today, you may get your held-up money back.

Career: Take expert advice in business as loss is indicated. Don’t make hasty decisions.

Domestic & love life: married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships. So avoid disputes.

Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Scorpio: It’s a fun day with travel, romance on the cards.

Finance: You may invest in luxury, beauty, pharma or entertainment industries.

Career: Some people may leave their job, while some may get a transfer.

Domestic & love life: those who are unmarried may find their life partner. Married/ love life will be romantic.

Health: people will get cured today after some medication or hospitalization, which will be of short duration.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / Saffron

Sagittarius: Today all your work will be get done in less efforts.

Finance: Good day to start partnership.

Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will get a taste of success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain, ladies may suffer from period problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Capricorn: Today, students and teachers will find it difficult to concentrate in their work.

Finance: Share traders will make good earnings.

Career: People in arts, entertainment, sports, advertising will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party.

Health: overall health will be good, but while enjoying don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Aquarius: Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.

Finance: Your loan may sanctioned today. You may get financial help from your maternal relatives.

Career: Job transfer is likely for some. Training to hone your skills is also indicated. Those in education field will earn well.

Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time to your family, due to your job responsibilities.

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion, eye problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

Pisces: Use words wisely, miscommunication might cause troubles.

Finance: Loss is indicated today. Hence, make cautious decisions.

Career: Liquor shop, bars, pubs will benefit today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.

Health: Toothache, eye problems, back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 12:11 AM IST