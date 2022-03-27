Daily Horoscope for Sunday, March 27, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Sportspersons will achieve success. A rise in fame is likely.

Finance: Gains through lottery and gambling are likely. Business proposals may get approvals.

Career: For those in the partnership, it's going to be a tough time convincing their partner about new growth plans.

Domestic and love life: Short tour with your loved ones will boost your vibrancy.

Health: Your father or mother’s health needs special care.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus

Expectations may run high, and you don’t intend to disappoint anyone.

Finance: There will be an expansion in trade or promotion at the workplace.

Career: Parents' guidance will be helpful to make a decision. You will get time to complete your pending task.

Domestic and love life: A long drive with your partner will help you clear misunderstandings.

Health: A regular check-up will help in effective monitoring of the issue.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Gemini

Today, involvement activity keeps you busy.

Finance: Reorganise your financial strategy, avoid extravaganza and give importance to priorities.

Career: Doctors, advocates and managers may have to face some critical issues in their fields.

Domestic and love life: You will need to focus on the needs of your partner and avoid taking things for granted.

Health: There could be issues that need attention.

Lucky number: 27

Lucky colour: Red

Cancer

Plan a short-term vacation and venture into new territories to achieve reputation in the market.

Finance: Stock market trading will give more push to your profits today.

Career: You will be motivated to extend yourself emotionally at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Those unmarried may find their match or might fall in love.

Health: You will work hard during this period and not bother about sleep or rest.

Lucky number: 33

Lucky colour: Pink

Leo

You will have to make a lot of effort for achieving something, perhaps, even more than it is worthwhile.

Finance: You might have windfall gains or you may go into deep losses today, so beware.

Career: Businesspersons may face certain stiffness from their rivals.

Domestic and love life: Avoid arguments with your spouse.

Health: Drive cautiously. Don’t think about issues that are not in your hands.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: White

Virgo

Students will achieve their goals. Proper guidance is necessary to decide which stream to choose.

Finance: You are finding good financial backing for expanding your business now.

Career: You are now on a roll and be successful in every sector.

Domestic and love life: You will be in a romantic mood.

Health: Proper diet and exercise will be your priority today.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Red

Libra

As long as you avoid conflicts with authority figures, you have free rein over your activities.

Finance: Avoid arguments when discussing or getting approval on financial deals today.

Career: Think before you speak. You will be busier than before.

Domestic and love life: It will be a stressful day as you have to visit many relatives and loved ones.

Health: You might feel sleepy and lethargic today.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Orange

Scorpio

Those in politics and social sectors will be celebrating their win over enemies.

Finance: You rope in your associates in your dealings and this proves to be a good move.

Career: You will be blessed with a position of power and authority.

Domestic and love life: You may want to take some time away from family and romantic commitments.

Health: You will now concentrate more on health issues.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Sagittarius

Musicians and singers will gain confidence in their work.

Finance: You will find support from superiors and some rise in dynamism, which could help you progress faster.

Career: Today is the time to enjoy success. Stay in the good books of bosses.

Domestic and love life: You will gain the friendship of successful people and receive blessings from a holy man.

Health: You may take advice on past health issues and try to come out of them.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn

You have a capacity to intuitively understand feelings. You will find new resources to have continued with your projects.

Finance: Trading in the stock market will be profitable today.

Career: Subordinates will help you with new projects. Progress in the pharmaceutical and food business is indicated.

Domestic and love life: Loved ones will make you happy.

Health: You will feel refreshed.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Pink

Aquarius

Today, you have to believe that your work is not going to get success at a stroke. So, try till you achieve success.

Finance: Be careful in dealing with strangers; do not lend money without taking any return surety.

Career: There might be some hurdles in your current projects or assignments.

Domestic and love life: You may suffer disappointment in love.

Health: You may feel restless today and lose your temper often because of stress.

Lucky number: 36

Lucky colour: Burgundy

Pisces

You are likely to be associated with many groups and societies.

Finance: You may gain money through increments at your workplace.

Career: Your importance at your workplace will increase. If any important decision, cases have to be settled today itself.

Domestic and love life: You will enjoy the attention you get from a person of the opposite gender. For love and romance, this is going to be a boon.

Health: Outdoor activities will help you stay fit.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:00 AM IST