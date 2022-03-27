Daily Horoscope for Sunday, March 27, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Sportspersons will achieve success. A rise in fame is likely.
Finance: Gains through lottery and gambling are likely. Business proposals may get approvals.
Career: For those in the partnership, it's going to be a tough time convincing their partner about new growth plans.
Domestic and love life: Short tour with your loved ones will boost your vibrancy.
Health: Your father or mother’s health needs special care.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Orange
Taurus
Expectations may run high, and you don’t intend to disappoint anyone.
Finance: There will be an expansion in trade or promotion at the workplace.
Career: Parents' guidance will be helpful to make a decision. You will get time to complete your pending task.
Domestic and love life: A long drive with your partner will help you clear misunderstandings.
Health: A regular check-up will help in effective monitoring of the issue.
Lucky number: 24
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Gemini
Today, involvement activity keeps you busy.
Finance: Reorganise your financial strategy, avoid extravaganza and give importance to priorities.
Career: Doctors, advocates and managers may have to face some critical issues in their fields.
Domestic and love life: You will need to focus on the needs of your partner and avoid taking things for granted.
Health: There could be issues that need attention.
Lucky number: 27
Lucky colour: Red
Cancer
Plan a short-term vacation and venture into new territories to achieve reputation in the market.
Finance: Stock market trading will give more push to your profits today.
Career: You will be motivated to extend yourself emotionally at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: Those unmarried may find their match or might fall in love.
Health: You will work hard during this period and not bother about sleep or rest.
Lucky number: 33
Lucky colour: Pink
Leo
You will have to make a lot of effort for achieving something, perhaps, even more than it is worthwhile.
Finance: You might have windfall gains or you may go into deep losses today, so beware.
Career: Businesspersons may face certain stiffness from their rivals.
Domestic and love life: Avoid arguments with your spouse.
Health: Drive cautiously. Don’t think about issues that are not in your hands.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: White
Virgo
Students will achieve their goals. Proper guidance is necessary to decide which stream to choose.
Finance: You are finding good financial backing for expanding your business now.
Career: You are now on a roll and be successful in every sector.
Domestic and love life: You will be in a romantic mood.
Health: Proper diet and exercise will be your priority today.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Red
Libra
As long as you avoid conflicts with authority figures, you have free rein over your activities.
Finance: Avoid arguments when discussing or getting approval on financial deals today.
Career: Think before you speak. You will be busier than before.
Domestic and love life: It will be a stressful day as you have to visit many relatives and loved ones.
Health: You might feel sleepy and lethargic today.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Orange
Scorpio
Those in politics and social sectors will be celebrating their win over enemies.
Finance: You rope in your associates in your dealings and this proves to be a good move.
Career: You will be blessed with a position of power and authority.
Domestic and love life: You may want to take some time away from family and romantic commitments.
Health: You will now concentrate more on health issues.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Red
Sagittarius
Musicians and singers will gain confidence in their work.
Finance: You will find support from superiors and some rise in dynamism, which could help you progress faster.
Career: Today is the time to enjoy success. Stay in the good books of bosses.
Domestic and love life: You will gain the friendship of successful people and receive blessings from a holy man.
Health: You may take advice on past health issues and try to come out of them.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky colour: Yellow
Capricorn
You have a capacity to intuitively understand feelings. You will find new resources to have continued with your projects.
Finance: Trading in the stock market will be profitable today.
Career: Subordinates will help you with new projects. Progress in the pharmaceutical and food business is indicated.
Domestic and love life: Loved ones will make you happy.
Health: You will feel refreshed.
Lucky number: 15
Lucky colour: Pink
Aquarius
Today, you have to believe that your work is not going to get success at a stroke. So, try till you achieve success.
Finance: Be careful in dealing with strangers; do not lend money without taking any return surety.
Career: There might be some hurdles in your current projects or assignments.
Domestic and love life: You may suffer disappointment in love.
Health: You may feel restless today and lose your temper often because of stress.
Lucky number: 36
Lucky colour: Burgundy
Pisces
You are likely to be associated with many groups and societies.
Finance: You may gain money through increments at your workplace.
Career: Your importance at your workplace will increase. If any important decision, cases have to be settled today itself.
Domestic and love life: You will enjoy the attention you get from a person of the opposite gender. For love and romance, this is going to be a boon.
Health: Outdoor activities will help you stay fit.
Lucky number: 24
Lucky colour: Yellow