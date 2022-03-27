e-Paper Get App
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Sunday, March 27, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

Pixabay

Aries

Sportspersons will achieve success. A rise in fame is likely.

Finance: Gains through lottery and gambling are likely. Business proposals may get approvals.

Career: For those in the partnership, it's going to be a tough time convincing their partner about new growth plans.

Domestic and love life: Short tour with your loved ones will boost your vibrancy.

Health: Your father or mother’s health needs special care.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus

Expectations may run high, and you don’t intend to disappoint anyone.

Finance: There will be an expansion in trade or promotion at the workplace.

Career: Parents' guidance will be helpful to make a decision. You will get time to complete your pending task.

Domestic and love life: A long drive with your partner will help you clear misunderstandings.

Health: A regular check-up will help in effective monitoring of the issue.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Gemini

Today, involvement activity keeps you busy.

Finance: Reorganise your financial strategy, avoid extravaganza and give importance to priorities.

Career: Doctors, advocates and managers may have to face some critical issues in their fields.

Domestic and love life: You will need to focus on the needs of your partner and avoid taking things for granted.

Health: There could be issues that need attention.

Lucky number: 27

Lucky colour: Red

Cancer

Plan a short-term vacation and venture into new territories to achieve reputation in the market.

Finance: Stock market trading will give more push to your profits today.

Career: You will be motivated to extend yourself emotionally at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Those unmarried may find their match or might fall in love.

Health: You will work hard during this period and not bother about sleep or rest.

Lucky number: 33

Lucky colour: Pink

Leo

You will have to make a lot of effort for achieving something, perhaps, even more than it is worthwhile.

Finance: You might have windfall gains or you may go into deep losses today, so beware.

Career: Businesspersons may face certain stiffness from their rivals.

Domestic and love life: Avoid arguments with your spouse.

Health: Drive cautiously. Don’t think about issues that are not in your hands.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: White

Virgo

Students will achieve their goals. Proper guidance is necessary to decide which stream to choose.

Finance: You are finding good financial backing for expanding your business now.

Career: You are now on a roll and be successful in every sector.

Domestic and love life: You will be in a romantic mood.

Health: Proper diet and exercise will be your priority today.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Red

Libra

As long as you avoid conflicts with authority figures, you have free rein over your activities.

Finance: Avoid arguments when discussing or getting approval on financial deals today.

Career: Think before you speak. You will be busier than before.

Domestic and love life: It will be a stressful day as you have to visit many relatives and loved ones.

Health: You might feel sleepy and lethargic today.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Orange

Scorpio

Those in politics and social sectors will be celebrating their win over enemies.

Finance: You rope in your associates in your dealings and this proves to be a good move.

Career: You will be blessed with a position of power and authority.

Domestic and love life: You may want to take some time away from family and romantic commitments.

Health: You will now concentrate more on health issues.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Sagittarius

Musicians and singers will gain confidence in their work.

Finance: You will find support from superiors and some rise in dynamism, which could help you progress faster.

Career: Today is the time to enjoy success. Stay in the good books of bosses.

Domestic and love life: You will gain the friendship of successful people and receive blessings from a holy man.

Health: You may take advice on past health issues and try to come out of them.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn

You have a capacity to intuitively understand feelings. You will find new resources to have continued with your projects.

Finance: Trading in the stock market will be profitable today.

Career: Subordinates will help you with new projects. Progress in the pharmaceutical and food business is indicated.

Domestic and love life: Loved ones will make you happy.

Health: You will feel refreshed.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Pink

Aquarius

Today, you have to believe that your work is not going to get success at a stroke. So, try till you achieve success.

Finance: Be careful in dealing with strangers; do not lend money without taking any return surety.

Career: There might be some hurdles in your current projects or assignments.

Domestic and love life: You may suffer disappointment in love.

Health: You may feel restless today and lose your temper often because of stress.

Lucky number: 36

Lucky colour: Burgundy

Pisces

You are likely to be associated with many groups and societies.

Finance: You may gain money through increments at your workplace.

Career: Your importance at your workplace will increase. If any important decision, cases have to be settled today itself.

Domestic and love life: You will enjoy the attention you get from a person of the opposite gender. For love and romance, this is going to be a boon.

Health: Outdoor activities will help you stay fit.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:00 AM IST