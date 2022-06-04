Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 5, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Focus will be on studies and career today.

Finance: You might apply for vehicle or home loan.

Career: A good day for people in sectors like education, auto, and realty. Good day to join career-oriented courses. Some people may get job.

Domestic & love life: Mother's ill-health is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat, skin, or ear related problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Advice of family members will help you in making decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, self improvement, communication, and advertisement.

Career: People in fields like networking, journalism, entertainment, and share market achieve achieve today.

Domestic & love life: You will try your best to spend time with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat-related ailments.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Be mindful while speaking; your talks may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: You may pay insurance premiums. Think twice while helping anyone financially.

Career: People in fields like astrology, education, and insurance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Some people may invest in property or go abroad for education.

Health: Some people may suffer from breathing issues, throat or tooth ache.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today, your wishes will be fulfilled.

Finance: Expenses for health, communication items, and travel are indicated.

Career: People in fields like journalism, tourism, literature, and publication will get success.

Domestic & love life: People who have applied for permissions, visa or licence will be able to acquire them.

Health: some people may suffer from normal cough and cold

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today, a good day on financial front; your investments will bring profits.

Finance: Expenses on business development and office expansion are indicated.

Career: A beneficial day for people in finance, HR agencies, tourism, and doctors.

Domestic & love life: You may be unable to give attention to your family due to ill-health or work responsibilities.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problem or throat ailments.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Some people may feel dissatisfied with their career choice.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel, health, and education.

Career: A good for those communication and education sectors.

Domestic & love life: Today is the day to meditate and study. You may go for a pilgrimage. You may enjoy the day with your friends.

Health: Today is a healthy day for you.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Care must be taken as things are not in your favor.

Finance: You may pay insurance premiums. Loss in business is indicated.

Career: Take expert advice for any decisions. People in fields like insurance, occult science, and finance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Repair work at home is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee, feet or chest pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Sign documents carefully as they may create trouble.

Finance: Expenses on education and business are indicated.

Career: People in fields like networking, occult science, and journalism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match if they are ready to sacrifice something.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

If you are ready to fight then victory is yours.

Finance: Today, you can recover your blocked money.

Career: People in networking, publication, or those pursuing literature will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family. Those looking for jobs will be find them.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat, lumber or knee pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

All your problems are likely to disappear today.

Finance: Expenses on medical treatment are indicated.

Career: Doctors, those in event management, and sportspeople will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may enjoy a romantic date. Married people may enjoy time with their family.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain, or throat or skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Drive carefully, as some damage, and injury is indicated.

Finance: Be very cautious while helping anyone financially.

Career: People in realty, education, and finance sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother or children is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis, throat or skin problems. Surgery is also indicated for some.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations, reunions, and parties.

Finance: Expenses on some celebration and party are indicated.

Career: People in fields like event management, journalism, and publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationships might tie the knot soon. Married couples may enjoy romantic dates.

Health: Overall health will be fine. However, some may suffer from bronchitis or asthma.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow