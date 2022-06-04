e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 5, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
ARIES

Focus will be on studies and career today.

Finance: You might apply for vehicle or home loan.

Career: A good day for people in sectors like education, auto, and realty. Good day to join career-oriented courses. Some people may get job.

Domestic & love life: Mother's ill-health is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat, skin, or ear related problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Advice of family members will help you in making decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, self improvement, communication, and advertisement.

Career: People in fields like networking, journalism, entertainment, and share market achieve achieve today.

Domestic & love life: You will try your best to spend time with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat-related ailments.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Be mindful while speaking; your talks may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: You may pay insurance premiums. Think twice while helping anyone financially.

Career: People in fields like astrology, education, and insurance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Some people may invest in property or go abroad for education.

Health: Some people may suffer from breathing issues, throat or tooth ache.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today, your wishes will be fulfilled.

Finance: Expenses for health, communication items, and travel are indicated.

Career: People in fields like journalism, tourism, literature, and publication will get success.

Domestic & love life: People who have applied for permissions, visa or licence will be able to acquire them.

Health: some people may suffer from normal cough and cold

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today, a good day on financial front; your investments will bring profits.

Finance: Expenses on business development and office expansion are indicated.

Career: A beneficial day for people in finance, HR agencies, tourism, and doctors.

Domestic & love life: You may be unable to give attention to your family due to ill-health or work responsibilities.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problem or throat ailments.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Some people may feel dissatisfied with their career choice.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel, health, and education.

Career: A good for those communication and education sectors.

Domestic & love life: Today is the day to meditate and study. You may go for a pilgrimage. You may enjoy the day with your friends.

Health: Today is a healthy day for you.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Care must be taken as things are not in your favor.

Finance: You may pay insurance premiums. Loss in business is indicated.

Career: Take expert advice for any decisions. People in fields like insurance, occult science, and finance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Repair work at home is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee, feet or chest pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Sign documents carefully as they may create trouble.

Finance: Expenses on education and business are indicated.

Career: People in fields like networking, occult science, and journalism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match if they are ready to sacrifice something.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

If you are ready to fight then victory is yours.

Finance: Today, you can recover your blocked money.

Career: People in networking, publication, or those pursuing literature will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family. Those looking for jobs will be find them.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat, lumber or knee pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

All your problems are likely to disappear today.

Finance: Expenses on medical treatment are indicated.

Career: Doctors, those in event management, and sportspeople will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may enjoy a romantic date. Married people may enjoy time with their family.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain, or throat or skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Drive carefully, as some damage, and injury is indicated.

Finance: Be very cautious while helping anyone financially.

Career: People in realty, education, and finance sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother or children is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis, throat or skin problems. Surgery is also indicated for some.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations, reunions, and parties.

Finance: Expenses on some celebration and party are indicated.

Career: People in fields like event management, journalism, and publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationships might tie the knot soon. Married couples may enjoy romantic dates.

Health: Overall health will be fine. However, some may suffer from bronchitis or asthma.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

