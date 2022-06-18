Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES: Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, entertainment, loan premium, property.

Career: People in fields like share market, entertainment, sports, medicine, insurance, research will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. You may attend a family get-together.

Health: Some people may suffer from stress, injury, acidity or headache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS: Travel, investment and expenditure are on the cards today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for property, vehicle or travel.

Career: Job transfer or training is indicated. Tourism business may flourish. Dispute with your business partner is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive. Dispute with spouse is likely to occur. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist or feet pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI: Today is the day to fulfil all your desires after some struggle.

Finance: Expenditure for medical bills or insurance is likely. Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today.

Career: You may sign new business contracts or deals. Dispute with your staff or seniors is indicated. Unemployed people will get jobs. Servicemen will get promotion.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive and enjoy the company of your father or a sibling.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache, acidity or knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER: Today is the day to see growth in your authority.

Career: Those with government jobs, or working in hospitals, police personnel will achieve success. Servicemen will get promotion. Mistakes in work or dispute with seniors is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work. Avoid dispute with father or children.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain or back or body aches.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO: Today is the day to travel, study, and focus on work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, education or travel.

Career: People in fields like education, construction, auto will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated. You may attend a religious programme.

Health: Some people may suffer from piles, constipation, acidity, or pain in the thighs.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO: Today is the day of losses, so make wise decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for loan or insurance premiums or on travel.

Career: Commission agents, surgeons, or those in insurance or repairing business will be benefit.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain, constipation, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA: You need to control your anger and solve problems calmly.

Finance: Expenditure for business, family needs or health is expected.

Career: People in fields like event management, hotel, gym or health will benefit.

Domestic & love life: You will make efforts to strike work-life balance. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumbar pain, throat pain or toothache.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO: Today is the day to control anger.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children or health. Some people may apply for or get loan from banks.

Career: People in fields like education, sports, gym, politics, hospitality will achieve success today.

Domestic & love life: Workload will lead to disruption in family life. Dispute with children is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain, stomach ache, headache, or body ache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS: You need to face your problems and find solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, children or education.

Career: Some people may leave their jobs or may take leave because of mental or physical stress. People in fields like gym, construction, or health sector will get achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Family problems and hindrances in travel plans are indicated.

Health: You are on your way to recovery after treatment or operation for your prolonged illness. Some people may suffer from back or leg pain, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN: Today is the day to strengthen your professional and family ties.

Finance: Expenditure for education, house or vehicle is indicated.

Career: People in fields like education, construction, or health sector will be benefit today.

Domestic & love life: Disputes with parents or siblings are likely to occur.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS: Today is the day to concentrate on your work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children, health, business.

Career: Technicians, barbers or those working in marriage bureaus will achieve success. Disputes at workplace is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Avoid disputes with seniors. Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat, knee or ear pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES: You need to be cautious while travelling. You will achieve financial stability.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health, vehicle, house or education.

Career: Servicemen will get promotion or can hold good position. People in banking or health sectors will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Some people experience breakups. You need to control your anger as a dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from toothache.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red