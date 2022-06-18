e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 11:48 PM IST
ARIES: Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, entertainment, loan premium, property.

Career: People in fields like share market, entertainment, sports, medicine, insurance, research will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. You may attend a family get-together.

Health: Some people may suffer from stress, injury, acidity or headache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS: Travel, investment and expenditure are on the cards today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for property, vehicle or travel.

Career: Job transfer or training is indicated. Tourism business may flourish. Dispute with your business partner is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive. Dispute with spouse is likely to occur. Take care while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist or feet pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI: Today is the day to fulfil all your desires after some struggle.

Finance: Expenditure for medical bills or insurance is likely. Your loan proposals will be sanctioned today.

Career: You may sign new business contracts or deals. Dispute with your staff or seniors is indicated. Unemployed people will get jobs. Servicemen will get promotion.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long drive and enjoy the company of your father or a sibling.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache, acidity or knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER: Today is the day to see growth in your authority.

Career: Those with government jobs, or working in hospitals, police personnel will achieve success. Servicemen will get promotion. Mistakes in work or dispute with seniors is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work. Avoid dispute with father / children.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain or back or body aches.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO: Today is the day to travel, study, and focus on work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, education or travel.

Career: People in fields like education, construction, auto will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated. You may attend a religious programme.

Health: Some people may suffer from piles, constipation, acidity, or pain in the thighs.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO: Today is the day of losses, so make wise decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for loan or insurance premiums or on travel.

Career: Commission agents, surgeons, or those in insurance or repairing business will be benefit.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain, constipation, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA: You need to control your anger and solve problems calmly.

Finance: Expenditure for business, family needs or health is expected.

Career: People in fields like event management, hotel, gym or health will benefit.

Domestic & love life: You will make efforts to strike work-life balance. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumbar pain, throat pain or toothache.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO: Today is the day to control anger.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children or health. Some people may apply for or get loan from banks.

Career: People in fields like education, sports, gym, politics, hospitality will achieve success today.

Domestic & love life: Workload will lead to disruption in family life. Dispute with children is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain, stomach ache, headache, or body ache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS: You need to face your problems and find solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, children or education.

Career: Some people may leave their jobs or may take leave because of mental or physical stress. People in fields like gym, construction, or health sector will get achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Family problems and hindrances in travel plans are indicated.

Health: You are on your way to recovery after treatment or operation for your prolonged illness. Some people may suffer from back or leg pain, or eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN: Today is the day to strengthen your professional and family ties.

Finance: Expenditure for education, house or vehicle is indicated.

Career: People in fields like education, construction, or health sector will be benefit today.

Domestic & love life: Disputes with parents or siblings are likely to occur.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS: Today is the day to concentrate on your work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children, health, business.

Career: Technicians, barbers or those working in marriage bureaus will achieve success. Disputes at workplace is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Avoid disputes with seniors. Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat, knee or ear pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES: You need to be cautious while travelling. You will achieve financial stability.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health, vehicle, house or education.

Career: Servicemen will get promotion or can hold good position. People in banking or health sectors will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Some people experience breakups. You need to control your anger as a dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from toothache.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

